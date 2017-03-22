Watch: City Councilman Zeke Cohen debates Tucker Carlson about immigration

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen was on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday night, debating immigration policy with the Fox News host.

Their conversation revolved around two males charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School in Montgomery County. The case has been drawn into the national immigration debate, as officials have reported that one of the students charged was in the country illegally.

Cohen, a Democrat who represents Southeast Baltimore, has called on federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to arrest immigrants only if they committed a crime. The City Council passed such a resolution Monday.

You can watch Cohen and Carlson's exchange above. The interview segment starts at the 2:50 mark of the video.