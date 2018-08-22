Second Kevin Spacey sexual assault case being reviewed by Los Angeles District Attorney

A second sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey is now being reviewed by the Los Angeles district attorney.

The DA’s office confirmed Wednesday it was looking into the new case after it was submitted on Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“It remains under review,” an official with the DA’s office said in a statement to the Daily News.

Specifics of the new case were not revealed.

The district attorney had already been reviewing another sexual assault case involving Spacey that was presented in early April. That case involved an adult man who accused Spacey of assaulting him in West Hollywood in October 1992.

Police in London are investigating six allegations of sexual misconduct against the former “House of Cards” star as well.

Spacey, 59, has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous men since last fall. His first accuser, former “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp, came forward in October and claimed Spacey climbed on top of him in a bed and attempted to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey released a statement shortly afterward, claiming he didn’t remember the alleged incident, but said he owed Rapp an apology if his claims were true.

Eight more accusers came forward in a CNN report published later that week to claim Spacey turned the “House of Cards” set into a “toxic” environment through behavior such as touching people without their consent and making inappropriate comments.

Spacey was fired from the Netflix series less than a week after the initial wave of allegations emerged.

The Old Vic theater in London — where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2015 — launched an investigation last year and revealed in November that 20 people had come forward with complaints against the actor.

It was reported this week that Spacey’s latest movie “Billionaire Boys Club” raked in a dismal $126 on opening night.