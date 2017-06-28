After contract brewing, Monument City finds a home in Southeast Baltimore

When they were younger, brothers Ken and Matthew Praay never imagined one day owning a business together.

“He moved out at 18. I was 8,” said Matthew, now 29, remembering when his brother left their hometown of Lakeland, Fla., after high school.

“Technically, you were 7,” Ken replied, grinning as he corrected him. “But no, especially at that age, 10-and-a-half years [age difference] is a massive gap. Matt used to be the ball boy at my college soccer games.”

They’re still assisting, and playfully ribbing, each other more than two decades later, but the setting has moved from the soccer field to an industrial warehouse — specifically, Monument City Brewing, their 15,000-square-foot brewery and taproom they opened in Kresson, a neighborhood northeast of Highlandtown, in March.

After a couple years of contract-brewing at Abell’s Peabody Heights Brewing, the Praays are now expanding their line of beers at Monument’s new home, while providing nearby residents a different type of setting to relax and socialize. Turning what was once a hobby into a career while contributing to the greater Highlandtown community’s continued development has been deeply satisfying, Ken said.

“Everybody has been super welcoming,” Ken said. “We have a lot of people from the neighborhood who are in here every weekend.”

The Praays’ path to a brewery began 18 years ago, when Ken relocated from Florida to Baltimore for a marketing job. After trying a Brewer’s Art beer for the first time, he was inspired to try brewing on his home stove.

For years, friends complimented his efforts, but the real validation came when Ken brought samples to professional brewers, who provided positive feedback.

A business plan started formulating in Ken’s mind in late 2012, and soon enough, Matthew was on board, too. The younger Praay was a networks security analyst stationed in the Middle East, but when he’d come home, he’d devour brewing books.

After months of discussing a business plan via Skype, Matthew eventually moved to Patterson Park for a new job — Monument’s head brewer. They had a couple beers they believed in, but also a common problem among startup brewers.

“Our plan was always to build out [our own space] from the beginning, just unfortunately, Matt and I didn’t have enough money to do it,” Ken said. “The contracting route allowed us to market-test.”

In November 2014, after a month of contract-brewing at Peabody, Monument entered the local market with two styles: the 51 Rye India Pale and the all-malt American Brown Ale. They learned plenty at Peabody, through trial and error, and Peabody’s head brewer, Ernie Igot, who served as a sounding board.

“The great thing about the [Baltimore craft beer] community as a whole is everyone is willing to share their knowledge, and Ernie has a ton of it,” said Ken, who lives in Glyndon.

Now, they’re putting the knowledge to use in their own space. They signed a lease for their facility a year ago, and at the end of January, finally started packaging Monument City beer off their own line.

Word of a soft-opening party in March quickly spread, leading to an event much larger than either sibling anticipated. Open Thursday-Saturday, Monument has been steadily busy since. For the Praays, there’s a simple joy that comes with seeing strangers try a Monument product.

“That’s a very rewarding aspect of having your own space — people get to actually come in and see where it’s brewed, try the beers and you get that instant feedback,” Matthew said. “It’s awesome when people say, ‘I love the 51 Rye and I’d like to try you new beers.’”

Available on draft and in cans around the city, Monument’s core line features the brown ale, an American-style Battle IPA and the latest addition, Penchant Pils, but the 51 Rye has emerged as the most popular. Brewed with 51 percent rye as a nod to Maryland’s rye-rich history, it represents Monument well as a whole: flavorful but not over-the-top, handcrafted but unpretentious.

“No matter what beer they see of ours on the shelf, they know it’s going to be a solid representation of the style,” Matt said of his goal as a brewer.

Monument is beginning to experiment more — another perk of having its own place. A recent trip to the brewery featured a seasonal Among the Pines Double IPA and the limited edition Crooked Window Belgian Dubbel. Set to debut in mid-July, the summer seasonal Rooftop Pineapple Mint Pale Ale is next.

“Matt just made us cut up 60-something pineapples the other day, and put it through his Jack LaLanne juicer,” Ken said.

Beyond new brews, Monument is now focused on catching production up with demand. Aside from kegs sent to local bars, they can approximately 12,000 beers per week, all of which never sits in the warehouse longer than a couple days before distributors pick them up, Matt said.

The majority of the beer the company produces is sold in the city, but in the future, they want to expand the footprint to include much more of Maryland. Growth is a natural desire for a young company, and while Monument is no different, its owners only want the quality of the product to drive it.

“We just try to be honest with ourselves and who we are,” Ken said. “Matt and I, we’re not the coolest people, so we don’t do a lot of flashy things, but we try to make the best beer we can.”

If you go

Monument City Brewing is located at 1 N. Haven St., Kresson. The taproom is open 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Call 410-529-8131 or go to monumentcitybrewing.com.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews

Best Baltimore bars 2016: From LB Skybar to The Brewer’s Art