Hightopps Backstage Grille sustains success with breezy atmosphere, attentive service

Those visiting Hightopps Backstage Grille for the first time will likely notice the Timonium mega sports bar’s popularity before even exiting the car.

It’s the type of place that requires staffing just for its parking lots — the type of people you’d expect to see at a concert venue or sporting event. With the restaurant’s 70 spots taken on a recent weekday night, two employees directed me to a large, adjacent field, where rows of cars were already parked. I later learned Hightopps allows parking at the Timonium Fairgrounds down the street, too.

This is to say Hightopps is a Baltimore County hotspot, and has been since James and Michelle Bell opened the indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant 11 years ago.

Back then, it quickly established itself as a social gathering place, and in that sense, nothing has changed. Even on a midweek visit, the lower-level patio was filled with approximately 100 people of various ages and backgrounds, along with the kind of laughter and conversations that come after a workday. Bro-country hits and Top 40 staples like Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” provided the soundtrack.

Brandan Bell, general manager and son of the owners, said later that Hightopps’ target age range is 21-55, which sounds like a stretch, until you see it in person.

After grabbing a seat at the lower-level patio’s pavilion bar, I took in the scene of post-work happy hour groups, couples and friends catching up over beers and heaping plates of nachos in 82-degree weather. The appeal was obvious: Hightopps’ beach-bar vibe, especially at the outside bars, offers laid-back escapism in a suburban area code.

“It’s always packed in here!” I overheard a middle-aged woman remark to her friend after a drag from a vaporizer.

The breezy setting would sufficiently explain the crowd, but Hightopps’ bar program, while not without its faults, amplifies the atmosphere.

There’s a variety of crushes on the menu (10 in all, ranging from $7-$10), from the typical orange crush to a key lime pie crush made with Three Olives vanilla vodka.

I started with the Man Crush, which consisted of Bulleit bourbon, triple sec, lemon lime soda and orange juice. I assume the thinking behind the name is that bourbon is a man’s spirit, which deserves eye-rolls on a loop. Despite that unfortunate aspect, the cocktail was refreshing and well-executed, thanks largely to the freshly squeezed juice and abundance of crushed ice — a prerequisite for a good crush.

Hightopps also serves frozen drinks ($10), including a pina colada, flavored margaritas and more.

Once I saw a Dirty Banana — a concoction friends put me on to in Ocean City years ago — on the menu, my decision was made. It was the right one, too, as the combination of Bacardi banana rum, Kahlua, Island Oasis ice cream mix and pineapple juice transported me to a sunny vacation. Even better, the ingredients’ blending with the ice resulted in a consistent smoothness, so it was easy to sip as the contents slowly melted and melded together.

In both the Dirty Banana and the Man Crush, the alcoholic heat was present, not masked by sugars or any one flavor. All great cocktails, even ones meant to be enjoyed on hot summer days, require a detectable kick.

The draft beer selection ($3-$5.50) at Hightopps, however, left plenty to be desired. At the pavilion bar, there were 48 taps, but it was the same dozen offerings split into four sections. The selection featured the usual products from industry titans: Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Light, Samuel Adams Summer Seasonal, Angry Orchard, Yadda Yadda. Even Corona Light was on tap, and I didn’t even think people enjoyed it that way.

At a couple of the other bars (Hightopps has five total), you can find a few Maryland brands like Evolution Brewing and Flying Dog, but it’d be nice to see more. Many local breweries now produce pilsners and other accessible styles that shouldn’t turn off the light-beer faithful.

Brandan Bell acknowledged that there was room for improvement here, and said he plans to add more Maryland beers.

What really impressed during my Hightopps visit was the service from my bartender, who introduced himself and asked my name as soon as I sat down — an easy move I’m always surprised I don’t see more. He worked quickly, checked in regularly and made non-corny banter. (When I asked if he needed my credit card to start a tab, he grinned and said, “No, I’ve got my running shoes on today.”) Service-wise at a sports bar, I don’t ask for much more.

Hightopps’ prices and many specials are also a significant draw, like the everyday deal from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., when drafts of Corona Light, Bud Light and Goose Island cost $2. (The bar’s website features the entire list of specials.)

Add it all up — atmosphere, strong service, well-made drinks, low prices, regular live music from singer-songwriter types — and there’s little doubt why Hightopps has sustained its success for more than a decade. Don’t be surprised if the sentiment still applies in 2027.

Hightopps Backstage Grille

Backstory: Opened in 2006, this family-owned and -operated sports bar and restaurant feels like it belongs at the beach. On a warm-weather night, the patio is particularly popular with live music, frozen cocktails and bar fare.

Parking: Free and abundant, with the restaurant’s own lot, an adjacent lot and the ability to park at the State Fairgrounds.

Signature drink: The Dirty Banana ($10) is an excellent frozen cocktail made with banana rum and Kahlua.

Where: 2306 York Road, Timonium

Contact: 410-560-7101; hightoppsbackstagegrille.com

Open: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily

