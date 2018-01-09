From Grand Marnier to Chartreuse, Baltimore bars offer club memberships with unique perks

In Baltimore, where new bars pop up at a rapid pace, customer loyalty has become harder to cultivate.

That’s where the perks come in.

In recent years, more bar owners have created clubs and programs to incentivize customers to evolve into regulars. They offer discounted items, invite-only parties and one-of-a-kind prizes to convince visitors to join — and according to owners, it’s working.

From larger-than-usual mugs to your name immortalized on bar walls, here’s a sampling of what the Baltimore area has to offer. Read on to learn more about how the clubs work, and decide whether it’s time to punch your own membership card.

One-Eyed Mike’s Grand Marnier Club

708 S. Bond St., Fells Point

410-327-0445, oneeyedmikes.com

Number of members: Approximately 3,050

Cost to join: $175 for first bottle, $85 per bottle afterward

The self-proclaimed “world’s first and largest Grand Marnier club,” One-Eyed Mike’s is synonymous with the orange-flavored cognac liqueur. When chef Akbar Vaiya purchased the bar in 2016 with his mother, the club — and the loyalty of its members — was a major selling point.

“There were already 2,700 members-plus when I took over,” Vaiya said. “It’s 2,700 people saying, ‘Yeah, I’m down. This is something I want to be a part of.’”

After joining, you’re given a bottle and a space for it on the premises. Tell the bartender your password, and you’ll have the choice to sip it neat or to use it in one of One-Eyed Mike’s cocktails. You won’t have to pay for the liquor at each visit, and with cocktails, the bar only charges a customer for the mixers. For example, the Perfect Storm regularly costs $10, but members only pay a buck for the ginger beer, lime and bitters. Those with deeper pockets can also join the more-exclusive Grand Marnier Quintessence Club, whose membership costs $1,700 and a replacement bottle runs $1,000.

Akbar Vaiya, chef and co-owner of One-Eyed Mike's since 2016, pulls one of the thousands of Grand Marnier bottles the Fells Point bar keeps on the premises for its Grand Marnier Club.

The Point in Fells’ Jameson Bottle Club

1738 Thames St., Fells Point

410-327-7264, thepointfells.com

Number of members: Nearly 200

Cost to join: $125, $135 or $150, depending on which style of Jameson chosen (Original, Caskmates and Black Barrel, respectively). Renewal bottles cost $75, $85 and $100.

Chuck LaPorta, of Pequannock, N.J., visits Baltimore every couple of months with his wife for a weekend getaway. His routine includes a reservation at the Point in Fells — table No. 7, every time — where he’s a member of the Jameson Bottle Club. He joined because he loved the taste of the whiskey (he chose the Black Barrel), but also as a way to show his appreciation for the ambience and service at the Fells Point corner bar.

“Service, to me, is more important than the food even. In that place, it’s so consistent,” LaPorta said. “You can just rely on it.”

The Point stores your Jameson bottle on-site until you request it. Membership also includes free admission to invitation-only events like the Point’s recent anniversary party, said events manager Katie Vigliotti.

Ryleigh’s Oyster’s 1909 Society

36 E. Cross St., Federal Hill; 22 Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium

410-539-2093, ryleighs.com

Members: 50 on waiting list

Cost to join: $185 one-time fee

As far as we know, only one Baltimore club offers a custom-etched horse halter plaque designed to be displayed at its bar.

It’s one of the benefits of Ryleigh’s Oyster’s new Sagamore Spirit-branded club, the 1909 Society, which launches mid-January, said Ryleigh’s owner Brian McComas.

Rather than tethering a customer to a physical bottle, Ryleigh’s will go the digital route — each member receives a membership card loaded with $185. The balance can be used toward anything at Ryleigh’s (food, drinks, merchandise), including the members-only, cask-blend Sagamore Rye whiskey McComas bottled himself as a part of the partnership.

The card can be reloaded, and members receive 10 percent off all subsequent cash reloads, McComas said. Other perks include a stainless personalized flask, 1909 Society Under Armour baseball cap and free tickets to certain Ryleigh’s parties.

“Everybody has been very familiar with One-Eyed Mike’s success with Grand Marnier, and we wanted to make this [about] connecting two Baltimore companies,” McComas said of Ryleigh’s choice to work with the Port Covington distiller.

Idle Hour’s Chartreuse Bottle Club

201 E. Fort Ave., Riverside

410-989-3405

Number of members: 20

Cost to join: $300 for first bottle of Chartreuse V.E.P.; $175 per bottle afterward

When Idle Hour raised money for unexpected renovations a few years ago, owners Randal Etheridge and Brendan Finnerty created a perk for donors: the Chartreuse Bottle Club, a celebration of the French herbal liqueur Etheridge particularly enjoys for its “warm and fuzzy body buzz.”

“I compare it to a strong sake — it warms you up,” Etheridge said. “You feel it physically, but you don’t feel like you’re sitting there, drinking vodka all night.”

After fundraising ended, the bar continued to accept members, who get their choice of fancier, longer-aged versions of Chartreuse: V.E.P. Green or V.E.P. Yellow (the latter being more mellow and sweet than the typical green style). The bottle has the member’s name on it, and comes with a PIN code they can tell friends or family, in case they want to share.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun Members of the Wharf Rat's Mug Club receive a 24-ounce ceramic mug the Fells Point bar has made in Minnesota. Members of the Wharf Rat's Mug Club receive a 24-ounce ceramic mug the Fells Point bar has made in Minnesota. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

The Wharf Rat’s Mug Club

801 S. Ann St., Fells Point

410-276-8304, thewharfrat.com

Number of members: Close to 700

Cost to join: $75 one-time fee

The Wharf Rat’s Mug Club begins to pay off fast. For $75, a member gets a 24-ounce ceramic mug, which they’ll fill free the first time and on your birthday. You’ll have to pay for subsequent drinks, but the key is its size — regular pints are 16 ounces, so members receive eight free ounces with each pour.

“If you visit frequently, your earn-out is quick,” said co-owner Jen Oliver. The lone stipulation is the mug must be used at least once per year, she said.

The club promotes the sense of community the Wharf Rat has built over decades, she said. It felt appropriate to reward the regulars, Oliver said.

“It’s a typical English bar — an extension of your living room,” she said. “It’s something we do for the locals. It’s a win-win.”