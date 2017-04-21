Jackson Browne, Willie Nelson to headline Merriweather Post Pavilion's 50th anniversary concert

Merriweather Post Pavilion will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a July 15 concert featuring Jackson Browne, Willie Nelson and Father John Misty, the Columbia music venue announced Friday. The night’s host, singer Grace Potter, will also perform solo acoustic songs.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. April 28 via ticketfly.com and the Merriweather Post Pavilion box office, along with the box offices of Washington, D.C., venues 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre.

Each artist has performed at the venue previously. Browne recorded portions of his Grammy-nominated 1977 album “Running on Empty” at Merriweather, while Nelson will make his 14th appearance at the venue during the anniversary show. Father John Misty, a Rockville native who has emerged as a celebrated singer/songwriter, played Merriweather in June 2015 with the Decemberists. Potter performed at the venue in 2011 during Virgin Mobile FreeFest.

Merriweather opened on July 15, 1967 with a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra. I.M.P., the Bethesda-based concert promotions and production company owned by Seth Hurwitz, operates Merriweather. Recently, I.M.P. signed a 40-year lease to continue to run the amphitheater.

