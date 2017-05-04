Howard board pledged to pay Foose $1.65M package to step down
Midnight Sun Wesley Case covers the city's after-hours scene
Entertainment Music & Nightlife Midnight Sun

WTMD First Thursday concert series kicks off tonight

Ellen Fishel
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

WTMD’s free First Thursday concert series kicks off for the season tonight at Canton Waterfront Park, featuring performances from Good Old War, The Districts, Craig Finn, Sun Club and more.

The Towson University public radio station is expanding its annual concert series this year, adding a second stage and doubling the number of performers.

In addition to the music, there will be a “vendor village” where attendees can purchase food and Brewer’s Art beer.

Music starts at 5:30 p.m. at Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St. The event will be held on the first Thursday of every month through September.

ALSO

WTMD to double size of First Thursday concerts

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
61°