WTMD First Thursday concert series kicks off tonight

WTMD’s free First Thursday concert series kicks off for the season tonight at Canton Waterfront Park, featuring performances from Good Old War, The Districts, Craig Finn, Sun Club and more.

The Towson University public radio station is expanding its annual concert series this year, adding a second stage and doubling the number of performers.

In addition to the music, there will be a “vendor village” where attendees can purchase food and Brewer’s Art beer.

Music starts at 5:30 p.m. at Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St. The event will be held on the first Thursday of every month through September.

