Union Craft Brewing to open new Union Collective facility, taproom in July

The owners of Union Craft Brewing have heard the same question since they announced the ambitious plans to open a massive manufacturing and retail complex nearly a year ago: When will you open?

Union Craft Brewing, makers of Duckpin Pale Ale and other popular Baltimore beers, now have an answer: July 28.

The brewery announced on social media Wednesday morning that their 6th anniversary party in late July would also mark the grand opening of their new facility and taproom in Union Collective, located in Medfield (1700 W. 41st St.), less than a mile from their current Hampden spot. The taproom will have a soft opening to the public a few weeks before the party, a spokeswoman for Union Collective said, but the brewery views the party as the official opening event.

Tickets ($35-$100) are on sale now.

As usual, Union’s birthday party will feature live music. This year’s lineup include J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Michael Nau and the Mighty Thread. DJ James Nasty will play records in the taproom. Well Crafted Kitchen, a pizza-maker coming to Union Collective, will sell food as well.

It’s not a Union event without beer, and the company plans to offer products from the past six years: All “the new, classic, rare, vintage, sours, and asks we can find in our stash,” reads the party’s announcement.

Last month, the Baltimore Sun took a tour of the $14 million, 138,000-square-foot Union Collective project in the midst of its ongoing construction. The indoor climbing gym Earth Treks and the ice-cream company the Charmery are on track to open before Union Craft Brewing, the spokeswoman said, though dates are not yet set. Other local companies with signed leases at the complex include the hot sauce brand Huckle’s and Vent Coffee Roasters.

