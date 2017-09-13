On the anniversary of Tupac's death, looking back at his time in Baltimore

Rapper Tupac Shakur died 21 years ago today, six days after being shot on the Las Vegas strip.

In honor of the anniversary, let’s take a look back at Shakur’s Baltimore beginnings. He spent a portion of his teenage years here and attended Baltimore School for the Arts — an experience that his friends and teachers said was formative for his eventually legendary career.

Ahead of the rapper’s induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April, Baltimore Sun reporter Wesley Case explored in depth Shakur’s time at the BSA — complete with anecdotes from teachers and classmates. (Did you know that Shakur and classmate Jada Pinkett Smith modeled for a Mondawmin Mall ad in the ‘90s?) You can read that piece here.

And if you can't get enough Tupac, read this article from The Sun archives, published one week after the rapper’s death.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun Tupac Shakur (upper left) in the Baltimore School for the Arts yearbook with friends, including Jada Pinkett Smith (right) and Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell (bottom). Tupac Shakur (upper left) in the Baltimore School for the Arts yearbook with friends, including Jada Pinkett Smith (right) and Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell (bottom). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

