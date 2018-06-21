Tracy Morgan, Salt-n-Pepa, Dane Cook lead entertainment lineup at Maryland Live Casino's new theater

Midnight Sun Wesley Case covers the city's after-hours scene
Comedians Tracy Morgan and Dane Cook, along with musicians Salt-n-Pepa and Sheila E., are among the first performers scheduled to take the stage at the soon-to-open entertainment venue inside Maryland Live Casino’s new hotel in Hanover.

The 17-floor hotel will open its 1,500-seat Grand Event Center in the coming weeks, according to a spokeswoman. The hotel opened earlier this month.

The entertainment lineup is a mix of stand-up comedians and veteran musicians. The schedule, so far:

July 20: Ken Jeong

July 27-28: I Love the 90’s feat. Young MC, Vanilla Ice and Salt-n-Pepa

Aug. 10-11: America

Aug. 25: Dennis Miller

Sept. 8: Frank Reyes

Sept. 15: Dane Cook

Sept. 28: Johnny Gill with Ralph Tresvant

Oct. 20: Tracy Morgan

Oct. 27: Sheila E.

Tickets are on sale now at livecasinohotel.com/tickets.

