Tracy Morgan, Salt-n-Pepa, Dane Cook lead entertainment lineup at Maryland Live Casino's new theater

Comedians Tracy Morgan and Dane Cook, along with musicians Salt-n-Pepa and Sheila E., are among the first performers scheduled to take the stage at the soon-to-open entertainment venue inside Maryland Live Casino’s new hotel in Hanover.
The 17-floor hotel will open its 1,500-seat Grand Event Center in the coming weeks, according to a spokeswoman. The hotel opened earlier this month.
The entertainment lineup is a mix of stand-up comedians and veteran musicians. The schedule, so far:
July 20: Ken Jeong
July 27-28: I Love the 90’s feat. Young MC, Vanilla Ice and Salt-n-Pepa
Aug. 10-11: America
Aug. 25: Dennis Miller
Sept. 8: Frank Reyes
Sept. 15: Dane Cook
Sept. 28: Johnny Gill with Ralph Tresvant
Oct. 20: Tracy Morgan
Oct. 27: Sheila E.
Tickets are on sale now at livecasinohotel.com/tickets.
