Rehearsal space Studio 14 reopens after obtaining permit, addressing safety issues

Long-running music rehearsal space Studio 14 in West Baltimore reopened on Monday after obtaining a use-and-occupancy permit and correcting safety violations, said owner Scott Gately.

Tania Baker, director of communications for the Baltimore Housing Department, confirmed Studio 14 had addressed its issues and was free to operate. The permit’s use is for audio/visual production, she wrote in an email.

In January, the Baltimore Fire Department inspected the Penrose building at 239 N. Franklintown Road after receiving a complaint. The department shut down the space — which Gately has owned and operated for 27 years — after discovering it did not have a use-and-occupancy permit. It also needed upgrades to its sprinkler system. (The fire department directed The Baltimore Sun this week to the housing department, which issued the permit.)

Gately said he replaced old sprinkler heads and added additional ones, replaced drywall in multiple rooms, replaced doors and added new exit signs to bring the space up to code.

At the time of the shutdown, Studio 14 was a practice space used by more than 30 local and regional bands, Gately said, including the Baltimore Rock Opera Society band.

The shutdown of Studio 14 occurred less than two months after artists living and working inside the Bell Foundry building in Station North were evicted due to safety violations and lack of permits. (Studio 14 never permitted tenants to live in their rehearsal spaces, Gately said.)

Now, Gately is in the process of letting those renters know the studio is open again. He said 20 bands are back in the studio, which has capacity for 45 acts.

In the future, Gately aims “to get back to where we were” before the shutdown. He wants Studio 14 to regain its creative, collaborative spirit.

“It’s a cool place to exchange ideas, to create the atmosphere for musicians to do what they can to be the best they can,” Gately said.

The debate over safe art spaces remains a topic in Baltimore, where Mayor Catherine Pugh formed the Safe Art Space Task Force after the Bell Foundry eviction to identify problems and solutions for artists in search of affordable, safe housing. The conversation first went national after an Oakland, Calif., fire inside a converted warehouse for artists, known as the Ghost Ship, killed 36 people in December.

Caption Roger Ailes was a media visionary, no doubt about it. But his accomplishments in that regard are likely to be overshadowed, at least in short-term memory, by the predatory culture of sexual harassment he instituted at Fox. (Baltimore Sun video) Roger Ailes was a media visionary, no doubt about it. But his accomplishments in that regard are likely to be overshadowed, at least in short-term memory, by the predatory culture of sexual harassment he instituted at Fox. (Baltimore Sun video) Caption The controversial former Fox News chairman turned the cable channel into a ratings powerhouse over his 20 years at the helm. The controversial former Fox News chairman turned the cable channel into a ratings powerhouse over his 20 years at the helm.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews

Best Baltimore bars 2016: From LB Skybar to The Brewer’s Art