Ravens in London: Baltimore-area bars opening early, running specials

The Ravens will be in London on Sunday to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, which means plenty of Baltimore-area bars will open early to accommodate the 9:30 a.m. kickoff.

Here’s a running list of local bars opening their doors Sunday morning, along with food and drink specials they’ll offer. (Is your bar missing? Feel free to let me know, either on Twitter or via email. We’ll update accordingly.)

Abbey Burger Bistro: Both city locations (Federal Hill and Fells Point) will open at 9 a.m. For more information, go to abbeyburgerbistro.com.

The Angle Inn (5805 O’Donnell St., Medford): The dive bar will serve a breakfast buffet starting at 8 a.m. for $4.95, along with a complimentary half-time buffet and a chance to win a pound of shrimp. Call 410-633-6242.

BAMF Cafe (1821 N. Charles St., Station North): The comics cafe will offer 10 percent off food and drink for anyone in Ravens gear. The establishment is bring-your-own-alcohol, and BAMF Cafe will provide orange juice for anyone bringing champagne for mimosas. Call 667-930-3371.

Charles Village Pub — Towson (19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Towson): The sports bar will open early at 8:30 a.m. The bar’s usual food and drink specials during NFL games will be in effect, including $2.50 Bud Light/Natural Light/Budweiser bottles, $4.99 Ravens Bombs, $9.99 cheeseburgers and more. The brunch menu will also be available. Call 410-821-8155 or go to cvptowson.com.

DeSantis’ Pizza Grill & Bar (9638 Belair Road, Perry Hall): The Baltimore County sports bar will open at 9 a.m., and offer specials like $3 craft beer drafts, $10 domestic beer buckets, $8 wings and more. The restaurant will also offer breakfast pizza and mimosas. Call 410-256-2770 or go to desantispizza.com.

Homeslyce: All locations (Mount Vernon, Federal Hill, Canton and Columbia) will open early at 9 a.m. For more information, go to homeslyce.com.

Kislings Tavern (2100 Fleet St., Canton): The sports bar best known for its hot wings will open at 8 a.m. Call 410-327-5477 or go to baltimoresbestwings.com.

Kooper’s Tavern (1702 Thames St., Fells Point): The bar known for its burgers will open at 9 a.m., and offer specials like $5 22-ounce Miller Lite drafts, $3 Miller Lite bottles and $5 Three Olives crushes during the game. Call 410-563-5423 or go to kooperstavern.com.

Little Havana (1325 Key Highway, Federal Hill): The Cuban-inspired waterfront restaurant and bar will open at 8:30 a.m. The game will be played on a big screen in the empty lot next door. Little Havana will offer a $20 buffet brunch, along with discounted pitchers of Bloody Marys, mimosas and beers during the game. Call 410-837-9903.

Looney’s Pub: All locations (Canton, Bel Air, Maple Lawn and College Park) will open early, at 8:30 a.m. Looney’s Pub Bel Air will serve a $10 all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 9:30 a.m.-noon, along with its usual food and drink specials for Ravens games. The other three locations will also offer their usual food and drink gameday specials during the game. For more information, go to looneyspubmd.com.

Mother’s Federal Hill Grille (1113 S. Charles St., Federal Hill): The veteran sports bar will open early, at 8 a.m. Later in the day, Mother’s and other nearby bars will participate in the inaugural Federal Hill Oktoberfest, a two-day festival with live entertainment. (Tickets for Oktoberfest are required.) Call 410-244-8686 or go to mothersgrille.com.

Mt. Washington Tavern (5700 Newbury St., Mount Washington): The bar will open at 9 a.m., and offer the usual gameday specials, including $2 Narraganset Lager cans, $4 Old Hilltop drafts and $6 Tito’s Vodka drinks, along with food specials. Only available at the bar. Call 410-367-6903 or go to mtwashingtontavern.com.

No Idea Tavern (1649 S. Hanover St., South Baltimore): The sports bar will open early, at 9 a.m. Call 410-814-0342 or go to noidea.pub.

Ó Flynn’s Crab & Cask House (3432 S. Hanover St., Fairfield Area): Liam Flynn’s bar near Brooklyn will open at 9 a.m. and feature a British/American brunch menu with crumpets, crabs, Bloody Marys and more. Call 410-355-9040 or go to oflynnsbaltimore.com.

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar (550 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville): Opening at 9 a.m. with a special edition menu featuring omelets, sandwiches and appetizers like wings and Santa Fe egg rolls. Call 410-666-0030 or go to papparestaurantscockeysville.com.

Union Jack’s Columbia (10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia): The British-style pub will open early at 9 a.m. and offer drink specials, including $3 Miller Lite/Bud Light drafts, $12 Miller Lite pitchers, $4 Blue Moon, $5 Terrapin beers and a $20 100-ounce “super tube” of Bud Light, along with other drink and food specials. Call 410-740-5225 or go to unionjackscolumbia.com.

CAPTION "The Handmaid's Tale" took home multiple awards at the 2017 Emmys. (Sept 18, 2017) "The Handmaid's Tale" took home multiple awards at the 2017 Emmys. (Sept 18, 2017) CAPTION Joseph Young was the first Peabody-BSO Conducting Fellow 10 years ago and is now the director of ensembles at Peabody Conservatory. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Joseph Young was the first Peabody-BSO Conducting Fellow 10 years ago and is now the director of ensembles at Peabody Conservatory. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries