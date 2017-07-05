R. House to begin hosting live entertainment this summer

Remington food hall R. House will introduce live music and other entertainment before the end of the summer, said general manager Peter DiPrinzio. The Baltimore liquor board approved the request last week.

R. House is still determining the different styles of entertainment it will host, but DiPrinzio said jazz performances, open-mic nights, trivia and comedy performances are all possibilities. He imagines R. House hosting live entertainment a few times per week at most.

Incorporating live music and entertainment was always a part of R. House’s eventual plans, DiPrinzio said, but the food hall wanted “to prove ourselves as good neighbors in Remington before we officially did it.”

“[Permitting] live music is helping us make R. House an extension of the community-gathering place we always intended it to be, and worked to build it as,” DiPrinzio said.

The type of entertainment will dictate where the performers are placed inside the 50,000-square-foot space, he said. A jazz trio, for example, could perform near the bar while an event like trivia night would require more open space to accommodate participants, according to DiPrinzio.

R. House, a $13 million project by Seawall Development Co., opened at 301 W. 29th St. in December.

