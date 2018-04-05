Preakness InfieldFest 2018: Post Malone and Odesza headline lineup; event downsizes to one stage

Headlined by rappers Post Malone, 21 Savage and electronic music duo Odesza, Preakness InfieldFest will downsize to one concert stage, rather than the usual two.

The “megastage” will offer InfieldFest attendees a view of Pimlico Race Course for the first time, according to a news release. On Thursday, organizers announced Odesza would join rapper Post Malone and 21 Savage on the bill. The concert will begin with DJ sets from Vice and Frank Walker, the release said.

Previously, the InfieldFest — now in its 10th year — has felt like an event adjacent to the Triple Crown race, but organizers hope to change that. The aim is to connect infield attendees with the race, according to the release.

In February, Live Nation announced Post Malone and 21 Savage would perform at InfieldFest, though organizers declined to confirm the news at the time. The two rappers collaborated on the No. 1 hit “Rockstar,” released in September. Odesza’s 2017 album, “A Moment Apart,” was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at January’s Grammy Awards.

Last year’s InfieldFest lineup featured country singer Sam Hunt, electronic dance music producer Zedd and Good Charlotte, the pop-punk band with roots in Waldorf.

General admission tickets are on sale for $90, increase to $100 on April 15 and will cost $110 the day of the event. The Mug Club, which includes unlimited beer, costs $110, and the Mug & Vine Lounge costs $155. For more information, go to preakness.com.

