Muddy conditions overshadow new Preakness megastage

Standing in the back of the new concert area in the middle of Saturday’s Preakness InfieldFest, Andrew Tyner was impressed by the massive new stage and the general reconfiguration of this year’s InfieldFest.

But his thoughts quickly moved to the real topic of the day so far: the weather.

“With mud everywhere, it’s hard to judge,” said Tyner, 29 of Baltimore.

For its 10-year anniversary, InfieldFest was touted by organizers as a refreshed event, with a smarter layout to promote watching and betting on races, and a “megastage” to serve as a focal point. The execution was overshadowed by conditions that left no attendee safe from having their shoes and feet — at the least — covered in wet, sloppy mud.

Elizabeth Okeke, who bought InfieldFest tickets for her friend Meghan Willmore’s birthday, said she was enjoying her first Preakness. The 26-year-old friends from Columbia were here to see ODESZA and Post Malone.

”Everyone is really nice, and it’s a good vibe so far,” Okeke said. “Not too many drunk people here yet, but it’s early.”

Not everyone approved of the changes.

Elisabeth Brosnan, in town from Orlando, Fla., for her fourth Preakness, called the new layout “absolutely awful,” regardless of the muddy conditions. She said she preferred two stages of music, and wished there were country bands on the bill.

”It doesn’t work out well,” Brosnan said. “Now you’re trying to pack everyone into one area.”

She planned to return but with Grandstand tickets next time.

”We’re not doing this again. We’re getting fancy next year,” she said.

For many in the Infield, though, the draw of the popular rapper Post Malone was enough of a reason to come.

Tess Butler and Dixie Shahan drove four-and-a-half hours from West Virginia to see the “Psycho” star. They said they’re not the biggest rap fans but Post Malone is an exception because they find his lyrics more relatable than other rap artists’.

”It’s not all the really vulgar stuff that you don’t want to listen to around your parents,” Shahhan, 21, said. “I listen to Post Malone with my mom.”

