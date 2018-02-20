Rappers Post Malone, 21 Savage to perform at 2018 Preakness, Live Nation says

Post Malone and 21 Savage, the rappers behind the hit single “Rockstar,” will perform at the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, according to entertainment company Live Nation.

The artists announced joint spring and summer tour dates on Tuesday; the news release from Live Nation lists the Baltimore stop, on May 19, as “Preakness.”

Spokespersons for Maryland Jockey Club and I.M.P. Productions, which books the Preakness’ InfieldFest’s main stage, did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation or comment. No performers have been announced for the festival that accompanies the annual Triple Crown horse racing event.

In 2015 and 2016, Post Malone gained popularity for sing-songy pop-rap singles like “White Iverson” and “Congratulations.” In September, he earned his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 for “Rockstar,” a song featuring rapper 21 Savage. In August, he opened for Future at Royal Farms Arena.

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage burst onto the rap scene with the 2016 EP “Savage Mode.” His debut album, “Issa Album,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in July.

Tickets for the InfieldFest, which features a party atmosphere soundtracked by stages of live music, are on sale now.

Last year, country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt and electronic dance music DJ/producer Zedd were the InfieldFest headliners. Read the Baltimore Sun’s review of the concert here.

