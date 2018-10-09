Only in a college town could a 30-pack of beer become passé.

Natural Light, the cheap light beer and cause of many hangovers in college towns across America, has upped the ante just for College Park: a 77-pack.

That’s not a typo — on Friday, the Anheuser-Busch brand known by many simply as “Natty” announced on Twitter it was releasing a 77-pack of its beer only to be sold in College Park, home to the University of Maryland. The release celebrates the year the brand was founded, 1977, according to the tweet.

Eric Best, general manager for Bob Hall LLC, a beer distributor based in Upper Marlboro, said his company began delivering the 77-packs to College Park liquor stores yesterday. They quickly sold out of their inventory — approximately 200 packs.

“It was selling out as our guys were delivering it off the trucks,” Best said.

Best said Natural Light chose College Park because it was one of the original introductory markets for the brand when it launched. Ever since, it’s been a “very, very popular brand” in the area, he said. (A spokesman for Natural Light declined an interview request today.)

The packaging is unlike anything Best has seen. It features a plastic lining that can hold ice like a cooler, he said.

On Tuesday morning, an employee who answered the phone at College Park Liquors said the store was sold out of the 77-pack — which weighs 65 pounds — and awaiting another delivery.

College Park liquor stores are selling each pack for around $30, Best said. He expects to deliver more packs soon, though as of now, they will only be available for the next couple weeks.

But Best said he’s already spoken to a Natural Light brand manager about extending the pack’s run due to demand.

“It’s way beyond expectations,” he said.

