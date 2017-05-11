With brawn and riffs, Metallica satisfies fans at M&T Bank Stadium

“We’re scanning the scene in the city tonight,” Metallica frontman James Hetfield snarled Wednesday night on stage at M&T Bank Stadium.

As the metal quartet launched into “Seek & Destroy,” a still-blistering fan favorite from their 1983 debut album, a tour poster from the same year flashed on the screen. The camera zoomed in on a specific a date: Aug. 9 — The Seagull Inn, Baltimore. It was the band’s first performance here.

More than three decades later, Baltimore embraced Metallica — guitarist Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo, along with Hetfield — like old friends on the opening night of the “WorldWired” North American tour. Though it was Metallica’s 14th show in Maryland, the California-based act hadn’t been back to Baltimore since July 2000, when they performed on the Summer Sanitarium tour with Korn.

“It feels good out here,” Hetfield said after “The Unforgiven,” a song the band hadn’t played in Maryland in 25 years, according to Metallica’s website. “It’s been a long time, hasn’t it?”

He was right, which only made the truth — quickly established and further cemented over the two-hour, 18-song set — more impressive: After all of these tumultuous years, Metallica is still a serious force in concert.

After opening with two songs from November’s “Hardwired … to Self-Destruct,” the band ripped through catalog highlights like “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Wherever I May Roam” and “Fade to Black.” The songs — which inspired circle pits of moshers, metal-horns salutes and a sea of headbanging in unison — still felt epic, and most importantly, heavy.

The key to Metallica’s potency is a remarkable ability to sound ageless. Veteran bands often struggle over time to maintain the intense gusto and accuracy necessary to not look like they’re simply going through the motions, but not Metallica, and not on Wednesday night.

Each member made his case convincingly. It’s always toughest on the singer, given how vocal cords deteriorate over time with use, but Hetfield’s booming voice rang through the open air with consistent power. Ulrich’s full-body drumming has never been the star of the show, but it was easy to appreciate his workmanlike, sweat-drenched approach to exhausting drum parts. Trujillo, who auditioned and joined the band in 2003, showed why it’s still his gig with finger-picked bass runs that seemed technically impossible.

And then there was Hammett, a virtuoso who reminded the audience why he has inspired countless fans to pick up a guitar.

His solos seem intended to melt the brains of anyone who comes in their contact. On songs like “Master of Puppets,” “Battery” and the night’s high point, “One,” Hammett stuffed so many notes into the finger-flying runs, all while bending and pulling the strings with a zen-like ease. It’s enough to elicit awe, anger and jealousy. Like the other members, now all in their 50s, Hammett sported some gray hair. But even though Metallica is aging, the riffs are certainly not.

With popular opening acts Volbeat and Avenged Sevenfold, this tour is an arena spectacle that looks the part, especially during the headliner. Huge pyro-flames shot out of the stage, warming the faces of the crowd, while the towering, five-panel video display kept tight shots on the band, making the performance feel more intimate. There was some cheesiness, too, like the four-member drum circle of “Now That We’re Dead,” but it was fleeting.

As fireworks shot out of the stadium and the finale, “Enter Sandman,” came to a close, Hetfield gave one last trademark cackle.

“Metallica and Baltimore, back together at last!” he yelled in the microphone. No one seemed to mind the wait.

