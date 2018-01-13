Roof of Columbia music venue Merriweather Post Pavilion collapses

On Friday night, the pavilion roof at Columbia music venue Merriweather Post Pavilion collapsed.
No one was injured, said a spokeswoman for the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
A full assessment of the cause is underway, and the venue will rebuild the roof, said Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director for the concert venue, in an email.
The roof was being raised as part of ongoing renovations, she said.
In 2017, Merriweather Post Pavilion celebrated its 50th anniversary as it continued work on its $55 million renovation project.
