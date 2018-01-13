Midnight Sun Wesley Case covers the city's after-hours scene
Entertainment Music & Nightlife Midnight Sun

Roof of Columbia music venue Merriweather Post Pavilion collapses

Wesley Case
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

On Friday night, the pavilion roof at Columbia music venue Merriweather Post Pavilion collapsed.

No one was injured, said a spokeswoman for the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

A full assessment of the cause is underway, and the venue will rebuild the roof, said Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director for the concert venue, in an email.

The roof was being raised as part of ongoing renovations, she said.

In 2017, Merriweather Post Pavilion celebrated its 50th anniversary as it continued work on its $55 million renovation project.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
36°