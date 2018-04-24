Under renovations, Pier Six Pavilion announces name change to MECU Pavilion

Currently under renovations that include a new roof, the concert venue Pier Six Pavilion has been renamed MECU Pavilion.

Estimated to cost more than $4 million, the renovations include the new tensile roof structure, new seats and updated concessions, said Frank Remesch, general manager of SMG, the company that manages the venue with Live Nation. The venue will be operable by June 1, he said, though renovations will be ongoing for the next two years. The current concert schedule will go on as planned, Remesch said.

The backstage area for artists is also being renovated, he said, which should strengthen the venue’s relationships with musicians and agents. Remesch believes that will translate into higher-profile concerts. The venue is also aiming to contain the sound more.

These are the top upcoming Baltimore-area concerts. For additional concerts, see baltimoresun.com/events. For more music coverage, check out Midnight Sun.

“We’re going to have a more appeasing venue for entertainers,” Remesch said. “We’re trying to quiet it down a little bit. We’re trying to be a good neighbor also.”

The naming rights sponsorship with the Municipal Employees Credit Union of Baltimore is a multi-year agreement, said Andy Peikon of Live Nation.

The pavilion’s concert season includes the Steve Miller Band, Khalid, Barenaked Ladies and more.

