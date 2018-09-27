Looney's Pub's Perry Hall location to open next week

Looney’s Pub, the sports bar with multiple locations in Maryland, will open its latest restaurant next week in Perry Hall.

Located at 8706 Bel Air Road, Looney’s Pub Perry Hall will open at 11 a.m. Oct. 3, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page. The new bar is located in the former Harp Restaurant, Sports Bar and Catering.

Owned by Bill Larney and Steve Litrenta, Looney’s first opened in Canton in 1993. Other locations followed over the years, including Bel Air, Maple Lawn and College Park, which are all still open.

“We are very excited because it’s right [in our] backyard in between Canton and Bel Air,” Larney said in an email to The Sun in April. “It’s a strong community feeling of Perry Hall and the surrounding areas and that’s what we’re all about.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

