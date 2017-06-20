John Legend postpones tonight's Merriweather Post Pavilion show

Some bumps in the road as BaltimoreLink hits city streets
Wesley Case
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Scheduled to perform tonight, John Legend postponed his performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia due to illness, the R&B singer announced on Twitter.

“I’ve gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice,” Legend wrote on the social-media website. “I’m so sorry for the inconvenience. I will get healthy and look forward to spending the evening with you as soon as possible.”

A rescheduled date will be announced “very soon,” the venue announced on Twitter, and tonight’s tickets will be honored.

The show was something of a homecoming for opening act Gallant, the R&B singer from Columbia. Read the Baltimore Sun’s interview from July 2015 with Gallant here.

