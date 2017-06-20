John Legend postpones tonight's Merriweather Post Pavilion show

Scheduled to perform tonight, John Legend postponed his performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia due to illness, the R&B singer announced on Twitter.

“I’ve gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice,” Legend wrote on the social-media website. “I’m so sorry for the inconvenience. I will get healthy and look forward to spending the evening with you as soon as possible.”

A rescheduled date will be announced “very soon,” the venue announced on Twitter, and tonight’s tickets will be honored.

The show was something of a homecoming for opening act Gallant, the R&B singer from Columbia. Read the Baltimore Sun’s interview from July 2015 with Gallant here.

