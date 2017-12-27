Toddies, eggnog and more: Baltimore cocktails to keep you warm

Blankets, fuzzy socks, fireplaces, those weird hand-warming packets -- they all get the job done in the winter, but on the fun scale, they’re non-starters.

In search of some temperature-rising excitement, we turn to clever bartenders of Baltimore for the unique warmth that works from the inside out. Booze does the trick.

This season, bars have added unique twists to the ever-popular hot toddy, while reimagining classics like hot chocolate and eggnog, and creating something new from scratch. The bartenders encourage patrons to come taste them in-house, and then try their hand at re-creating them at home. Either way, you’ll feel the heat.

Toddies for the Table, Minnow

$26; 2 E. Wells St., South Baltimore; 443-759-6537; minnowbaltimore.com

At Minnow, it’s common to see heads turning once customers see an order of Toddies for the Table passing through the bar.

“People are confused. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s a science experiment,’ ” said co-owner Jake Lefenfeld.

That’s because Minnow uses special equipment, a vacuum infuser, to add herbal and citrus flavors to its hot toddies (a single order serves four). The infuser is normally used for brewing coffee or turning vodka into gin, but Minnow uses it to add complexity to a standard toddy recipe. As the toddy warms up from the device’s butane heat source, the equipment’s chamber infuses flavors from the tea, rosemary and other ingredients into the cocktail in a five-minute process.

“It comes out very balanced, so you don’t have an overly sweet toddy, but you’re also able to taste the bourbon,” Lefenfeld said.

It’s a presentation people notice, which explains the cocktail’s popularity, he said.

“Once you see one go out, you’ll see four or more go out,” Lefenfeld said.

Recipe

5 oz. Bulleit Bourbon

3 oz. lemon juice

1.5 oz. simple syrup

4 oz. hot water

Serves four. Take above ingredients and heat together (if you don’t have the vacuum infusion chamber, just heat on stove). Once hot, add the following:

Cinnamon stick

Half of a lemon peel

⅓ peel from an orange

2 large sprigs of rosemary

Tea of your choosing (Minnow uses Happy Tea by California’s Art of Tea)

Let steep for 3 minutes or until preferred taste is achieved. Strain and enjoy.

White Chocolate ‘Egg’ Eggnog, The Elephant

$14; 924 N. Charles St., Mount Vernon; 443-447-7878; theelephantbaltimore.com

Presentation matters to Mallory Staley, co-owner of the Elephant. She knew she wanted to include her eggnog on the menu (a “dairy forward” recipe sans eggs), but didn’t want to just pour it into a mug.

So Staley found a new way to use the plastic eggs her young daughter plays with: She forms hollow, white chocolate eggs she fills with Bulleit Rye whiskey. A customer receives a coupe glass with just the egg inside, and then pours the eggnog on top of it.

“It melts into it, and then [the flavors] all come together,” Staley said.

Recipe

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

1/4 cup vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg

1/3 cup white chocolate chips

1 oz. Bulleit Rye whiskey (or whiskey of choice)

Makes 4-6 servings. In a pot on medium heat, add granulated sugar. Without stirring, let the sugar melt and turn golden brown. (You will need to turn your exhaust fan on.) Pour in heavy cream. Bring the caramelized sugar and heavy cream back to a boil. Add milk, vanilla and spices. Bring back to a boil. Remove from heat.

Place white chocolate and whiskey in a cup. Pour the hot liquid over chocolate and whiskey, and enjoy.

Hot Cocoa, the Elk Room

$11; 1010 Fleet St., Harbor East; 410-244-5830; theelkroom.com

Last week, the Elk Room -- the Harbor East speakeasy next to Tagliata -- hosted Winterpalooza, a four-day, charitable celebration of the ’80s, from its retro-and-neon ski lodge theme to the soundtrack. Bar manager Shaun Stewart knew he wanted a hot cocktail on the menu, too.

“Eggnog could have worked for the season, but who doesn’t love hot cocoa?” said Stewart, who liked the recipe enough to add the cocktail to the bar’s regular menu.

At the Elk Room, the aim is to always elevate the cocktails with a craft touch, and this cocoa is no exception. Whiskey or vodka are the more common spirit choices for spiked hot chocolate, Stewart said, but he believes the soft touch of the tequila best complements the chocolate and Lustau Amontillado, a dry sherry.

The Harbor East bar is known for using fun equipment behind the bar. For the hot cocoa, Stewart keeps the drink at 150 degrees by storing it in a water bath, while using an immersion circulator to keep the temperature consistent. It’s an example of the Elk Room’s thoughtfulness, though Stewart is quick to point out that while the toys are conversation-starters, the finished product is all that matters.

“We’re just trying to make an insanely approachable hot chocolate,” Stewart said.

Recipe

1.5 oz Espolòn Blanco Tequila

1/2 oz Lustau “Los Arcos” Amontillado dry sherry

3 oz. cocoa mix made with Demerara sugar syrup

Meringue (can be store bought, or substituted with marshmallows)

Nutmeg

For Demerara sugar syrup: Combine 2 cups Demerara sugar and 1 cup water in a thick-bottom pot. Heat over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Let syrup cool, then bottle and refrigerate for up to three weeks.

For cocoa mix: Whisk together 2 tablespoons cocoa powder and 2 tablespoons of water in a mixing bowl. Add 1 cup of whole milk and 1/4 cup Demerara sugar syrup and stir to combine. Bottle the mixture and keep warm (The Elk Room uses a hot water bath set to 150 degrees). Shake the bottle to reintegrate mixture before serving.

Prepare a tempered glass mug by filling with hot water. Once warm, discard the water and build the drink in the glass. Fill the remainder of the glass with meringue or marshmallows and toast the top with a blow torch. Grate nutmeg over drink then serve.

Embers Only, Rye Street Tavern

$11; 13 Rye St., Port Covington; 443-662-8000; ryestreettavern.com

Recently, Rye Street Tavern head bartender Dan Lease was hit with some inspiration.

“I was looking over the fireplace, and the fire was starting to die down,” Lease said.

Embers Only combines some of his favorite flavors in a warm mug: chocolate, mezcal, orange and rye whiskey. Whiskey adds spice, mezcal incorporates smokiness, chocolate brings the spirits’ flavors together and the orange brightens everything at the end, Lease said.

“You get notes from each that you wouldn’t get when you’re drinking them by themselves,” he said.