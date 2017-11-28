Guinness, Heavy Seas collaborate on two beers

Guinness, the Irish beermaker in the midst of building a new brewery in Relay, will release its first collaboration with a Maryland brewery Friday.

They worked with nearby Heavy Seas Beer in Halethorpe to create two new beers: Guinness’ The Longest Way Round and Heavy Seas’ The Shortest Way Home.

The Guinness beer will be released at 3 p.m. Friday at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House, a test facility in operation as the larger brewery is under construction, said the facility’s marketing manager, Oliver Gray. Heavy Seas will release its beer at 5 p.m. Friday in its Halethorpe taproom.

Guinness chose Heavy Seas for its first Maryland collaboration partially due to proximity, Gray said, but also because Heavy Seas founder Hugh Sisson “was a huge supporter of [the Guinness brewery] a year ago,” Gray said.

Both beers have the same Belgian strong blonde-ale base, according to Gray, and Guinness used yeast it acquired from Heavy Seas in the production . Guinness added dark sugar and dark malt to add “a little Guinness character,” Gray said of their 8.4 percent ABV brew.

Heavy Seas’ version features pale and Munich malts, and was dry-hopped with Simcoe hops for a slightly sweet, slightly hazy 8.6 percent ABV beer, according to a spokeswoman. The limited-run beers will only be available on draft in their respective taprooms, Gray said.

Though nothing is finalized, Guinness plans to do more collaborations with Maryland brewers in the future, Gray said. Local beer enthusiasts shouldn’t be surprised if these two companies link up again, he said.

“Given we have this great relationship with Heavy Seas, I assume we’ll do some in the future,” Gray said.

Located at 5001 Washington Blvd., the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House is open 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Located at 4615 Hollins Ferry Road, Heavy Seas Beer is open 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

CAPTION We went to 10 local spots in search of what $10 can get. We went to 10 local spots in search of what $10 can get. CAPTION Guest judges Mark Otterbein, owner of Otterbein's Bakery; Krystal Mack, owner of Blk // Sugar; and Rodney Henry, founder of Dangerously Delicious Pies, critique the best cookies from the Baltimore Sun's 2017 holiday cookie contest. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) Guest judges Mark Otterbein, owner of Otterbein's Bakery; Krystal Mack, owner of Blk // Sugar; and Rodney Henry, founder of Dangerously Delicious Pies, critique the best cookies from the Baltimore Sun's 2017 holiday cookie contest. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video)

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews