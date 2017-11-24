Dru Hill, Sisqo got you a gift: 'Christmas in Baltimore' EP

Thanksgiving just ended, but Dru Hill have already moved on to Christmas.

On Friday, the Baltimore R&B group — which includes Mark “SisQo” Andrews, Tamir “Nokio” Ruffin, Larry “Jazz” Anthony and Antwuan “Tao” Simpson — released the nine-song EP, “Christmas in Baltimore.” It’s the quartet’s latest project since 2010’s “InDRUpendence Day.”

The EP is currently available on digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Tidal, Google Play and iTunes. The group is selling a digital version of the record on its website for $7.99. Physical copies will be released at a later date, a spokeswoman said.

One of the most popular music acts to come from Baltimore, Dru Hill has released five full-length albums in the past two decades, and plan to release their sixth next year, according to a spokeswoman.

Tracklist:

“Intro”

“Favorite Time of Year”

“This Christmas”

“Get Away”

“No Holiday”

“Fireplace”

“T’is the Season”

“Underneath the Mistletoe”

“Silent Night”

