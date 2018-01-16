Dimitri's Tavern in Hampden closes after nearly 45 years

After nearly 45 years in business, Dimitri’s Tavern in Hampden has been sold and is now closed.

The bar’s final night of operation was Jan. 12, said owner James Dimitri. After running a bar for four-plus decades and a barbershop for 11 years before that, the Towson resident said it’s now time to relax.

“I had enough,” said Dimitri, who turns 75 next month.

Located at 3820 Falls Road, the bar was sold to a Pikesville realty firm, Dimitri said. Steve Verstandig, the name listed on a for-lease advertisement on the side of the building, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Dimitri said he did not know what’s exactly in store for the building’s future, but said the new owners expressed interest in leasing the building out as a bar.

A dive bar that sold packaged goods, Dimitri’s Tavern was known for its affordable drink prices, weekend karaoke and for opening early in the morning each day. On Ravens game days, it was common to see pit beef sandwiches being made and sold out of the parking lot.

CAPTION BSO Musicians perform a free holiday concert Friday in Penn Station's lobby. The concert included Christmas carols as well as pieces from J.S. Bach and selections from Handel’s ‘Messiah.” (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video) BSO Musicians perform a free holiday concert Friday in Penn Station's lobby. The concert included Christmas carols as well as pieces from J.S. Bach and selections from Handel’s ‘Messiah.” (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ben Lefenfeld, owner and chef at La Cuchara, talks about preparing a quail dish on a wood grill. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun video) Ben Lefenfeld, owner and chef at La Cuchara, talks about preparing a quail dish on a wood grill. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun video)

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews