Baltimore's Davon Fleming of 'The Voice' forming city youth choir

“The Voice” contestant and Baltimore singer Davon Fleming is forming a youth choir with the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Department.

Fleming, hired last month as a consultant by city officials, announced the call for auditions earlier this week in a BCRP Facebook video that featured Fleming singing with two other musicians. The first day of auditions took place on Thursday, while the next is scheduled for 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday at BCRP’s administration building at 3001 East Drive.

Fleming, who grew up in Park Heights, made it to the semifinals of the NBC singing competition “The Voice” before he was eliminated in December. The next month, the city hired Fleming as a consultant to “develop the operation of a program for City youth that focuses on the performing arts and community enrichment.” The hiring is set to pay him up to $65,000 this year.

For more information regarding the community youth choir, send an email to asia.scott@baltimorecity.gov, per the recreation and parks department.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog