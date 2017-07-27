Club Charles, storied Station North bar, has closed

Club Charles, the storied dive bar in Station North, has closed, according to a sign posted outside the establishment on Thursday.

“Due to unforseen [sic] circumstances, Club Charles is closed starting this evening, July 27,” the sign states. It is not clear whether the closing is temporary or permanent, and attempts to reach owner Joy Martin by phone were unsuccessful this week. On Thursday evening, the door was locked and lights were off inside the bar.

Baltimore City Paper first reported Club Charles’ imminent closing earlier this week.

Esther Martin, Joy’s mother, bought the bar in 1951 and named it the Wigwam. She renamed it Club Charles in the ’70s, and operated it until she retired in the late ’90s. Known as “Club Chuck,” the dimly lit bar has been a local favorite for a wide range of clientele, from college students and working-class Baltimoreans to musicians and artists like director John Waters. Its website lists famous past visitors like Iggy Pop and Johnny Depp.

A perennial inclusion on best bars lists by The Baltimore Sun and other local publications, Club Charles was also known for its art deco-inspired design, movie showings and curated jukebox.

