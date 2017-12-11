Charm City Bluegrass Festival expands to two days in April with Devil Makes Three, the Travelin' McCourys

The Charm City Bluegrass Festival will expand to a two-day event at Druid Hill Park this spring, organizers announced Monday.

Entering its sixth year, the festival will take place April 27-28 with performances by the Devil Makes Three, the Travelin’ McCourys, the Steeldrivers and more. The event will feature 21 bands, local food vendors, Union Craft Brewery beer, artists, kids games and more.

The festival will kick off 4 p.m. April 27 with a concert featuring the Travelin’ McCourys, Caleb Stine, the Honey Dewdrops, Mile Twelve and Colebrook Road.

The Devil Makes Three, a punk-Americana trio from Santa Cruz, Calif., leads a lineup on April 28 that also includes the Steeldrivers, Bill Strings, Larry Keel Experience, Trout Steak Revival, Special Consensus and Front Country. The Lonely Heartstring Band, Circa Blue, Country Current, Blue Stone, Mountain Ride, Haint Blue and High and Wides round out the rest of the lineup. The festival, which runs 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. April 28, officially ends at the 8x10 in Federal Hill with a late-night show featuring Jeff Austin Band and Man About a Horse.

Tickets are on sale now for the rain-or-shine event at Druid Hill Park (3100 Swann Drive). A general admission Friday ticket costs $30, while Saturday costs $52. A two-day package ticket costs $75, and VIP admission — which includes a Saturday meal, complementary parking, VIP restrooms, bottomless Union Craft Brewing beer and other perks — costs $170.

Last year’s event featured artists like the Lone Bellow, Cabinet, Cris Jacobs and others.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to charmcitybluegrass.com.

