Maryland natives Brothers Osborne perform emotional Grammys tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims

At Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Brothers Osborne, the country duo originally from Deale in Anne Arundel County, performed a tribute to the victims of the October mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58.

Along with Eric Church and Maren Morris, TJ and John Osborne performed the Eric Clapton song “Tears in Heaven.” The artists shared the bill of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where the shooting occurred.

Morris dedicated the song to music fans who lost their lives in Las Vegas, and added that “a continent away, the same was true in Manchester, England.”

Memorable 60th Grammy Awards performances, moments and other highlights from the ceremony broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

She said: “The painful truth is that this year, in just those two events, 81 music lovers, just like us, went out to enjoy a night of music and never came back home … So tonight, for those we lost, Eric, Brothers Osborne and I, who all performed in Las Vegas that tragic weekend, wanted to come together and honor the memory of the beautiful, music-loving souls so cruelly taken from us."

Brothers Osborne’s “It Ain’t My Fault” was nominated for best country duo/group performance — their third straight nomination in the category — but lost to Little Big Town’s “Better Man.”

Los Angeles Times reporter Randall Roberts contributed to this article.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog