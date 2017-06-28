Baltimore Whiskey Company the latest addition to Union Collective complex

More booze is coming to Union Collective.

The Baltimore Whiskey Company will move its distillery into the Union Craft Brewing-led manufacturing and retail complex in Medfield in the first quarter of next year, said the spirits brand’s co-owner and CEO, Max Lents.

After hearing about Union Collective’s emphasis on local manufacturing and collaboration, Lents said the fit felt natural.

“We love the community and the social engagement of the city,” said Lents, who owns the company with Eli Breitburg-Smith and Ian Newton. “When you love something like that, it drives you to be a part of it.”

Other tenants that have been announced for the planned Union Collective complex include Hampden ice cream shop the Charmery and Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness.

The new, 10,000-square-foot facility will be larger than Baltimore Whiskey Company’s current home in Remington. The new space will expand production capabilities and the tasting area, Lents said.

Baltimore Whiskey Company produces gin, apple brandy and ginger-apple liqueur. The brand’s namesake — rye whiskey — is aging in barrels and is set for release in 2018. The brand hopes to time the whiskey’s debut with the opening of the new distillery.

Founded in November 2015, Baltimore Whiskey Company has collaborated with the Charmery in the past and already has a “future project” in the works with Union Craft Brewing, Lents said. With the company’s plan to be located next to the brewery, he expects the companies to work together more in the future.

“To have two different fermentation warehouses essentially, there’s a lot of fun things we can do alongside of them,” Lents said.

For more information about the Baltimore Whiskey Company, read this Baltimore Sun feature from January 2016.

