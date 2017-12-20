Baltimore Safe Arts Space task force recommends repurposing vacant buildings, appointing liaison and more

A Baltimore task force on Wednesday released a set of wide-ranging recommendations for how the city can better facilitate safe spaces for artists to live and work — including appointing a liaison between the arts community and the city, and developing a business plan to transform vacant properties into arts spaces.

The recommendations come a year after Mayor Catherine Pugh formed the Safe Arts Space task force in response to the closure of the Bell Foundry, a Station North warehouse where dozens of Baltimore artists lived, worked and hosted live performances without code compliance. Days after a warehouse fire that killed 36 at a similar DIY arts venue in Oakland, Calif., Baltimore housing and fire officials shut down the Bell Foundry last December for safety violations and deplorable conditions.

Based on meetings, surveys and the feedback received from arts communities both local and around the country, the task force, chaired by attorney Jon Laria and banker Franklin McNeil, submitted more than 40 recommendations to Pugh. She announced the findings at a news conference Wednesday.

The task force and Pugh have been criticized by some in the arts community for how long it has taken for the recommendations to become public. Initially scheduled for release in June, the report was delayed months due to formatting and editing, Laria said this month.

Highlights from the recommendations include designating a city staff member as a “point person” to deal with issues related to the support of art spaces and creating a public education program in collaboration with artists with a how-to guide and safety checklist.

A key to executing the task force’s most ambitious recommendations — including developing a business plan to turn city-owned properties into live/work/performance spaces for artists and establishing a pool of capital to help bring existing spaces up to code — will be to secure funding.

The task force recommends identifying businesses, nonprofit organizations, lenders, philanthropies and community development financial institutions as potential sources of funding. The plan emphasizes that the funds should be made available “in an equitable manner” to artists of color.

The task force also recommends amending a recent zoning code to create mixed-use art spaces, developing a business plan to turn city-owned vacant parcels and recently shuttered schools into permanent art spaces and better utilizing micro-loan programs for artists and organizations interested in purchasing property.

Rapper Butch Dawson, a former Bell Foundry tenant, did not attend the news conference, but said the proposals he has heard are “definitely encouraging.” He stopped short of saying he was optimistic, since he doesn’t expect all of the recommendations to be implemented.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen until it happens,” Dawson said.

But he liked the task force’s suggestions, particularly the ideas of establishing a liaison and identifying shuttered schools in the city that could be repurposed as arts spaces.

“If you’re putting something very uplifting like that in the neighborhood, it’ll steer the kids away from getting into crime,” Dawson said. “That’s the foundation right there.”

This story will be updated.

Highlights of task force recommendations

Designating a single city staff member to function as the “point person” for issues related to arts spaces

Creating an inter-agency Artspace Resource Team “to help address circumstances where art space projects need to be coordinated with more than one City agency.”

Mayor should create an Artspace Technical Assistance program, run independent of city government, “to provide advice and assistance” to artists and art space developers, owners and operators. The program would focus on navigating permitting and code enforcement, identifying funding sources for improvements and provide coaching on grant writing/loan applications.

The TA program would also work with artists to create a public education campaign to help artists make their spaces safer. It would include technical assistance workshops, a how-to guide and a safety checklist.

Amend zoning codes to remove a barrier to the creation of mixed-use art space, combining arts studio and/or gallery space with communal housing for artists.

Invest money in existing arts nonprofit organizations, “including but not limited to BOPA, Station North Arts and Entertainment District, or GBCA’s Art in Sacred Places program.”

Develop and maintain a Code Modification Database so the public can search code modification requests that have previously been granted by the city.

Develop a business plan to make city-owned property, including existing buildings, vacant parcels and de-comissioned schools, available as potential venues for arts live/work/performances spaces

Establish a substantial pool of capital to serve as a funding source for existing art spaces in need of “gap” funding to meet code requirements or make essential improvements.

Better utilize and develop micro-loan programs to provide low-interest loans to arts organizations and artists

