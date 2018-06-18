Baltimore AFRAM music lineup includes 'Boo'd Up' singer Ella Mai, Jacquees, Dru Hill and more

Returning to its two-day format this year, the AFRAM Festival announced its music lineup on Monday, including British R&B singer Ella Mai.
Mai, best known for the song “Boo’d Up,” and Cash Money Records singer/rapper Jacquees will perform at Druid Hill Park for the free festival on Aug. 11, while Baltimore group Dru Hill and gospel singer VaShawn Mitchell are scheduled to perform Aug. 12, said Tonya Miller, senior director of public affairs for Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Miller said other local artists will perform, though no one has been confirmed yet, she said. There may be “another surprise” in terms of a national artist, Miller said, but added that details were still being worked out.
On Friday, Miller told The Baltimore Sun the festival would return to two days this year after last year’s event was scaled down to one.
Currently the No. 6 song in the country, according to Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, Mai’s “Boo’d Up” was released on a 2017 EP titled “Ready.” The breezy song — which sounds more indebted to ’90s R&B than the genre’s current sound — became the project’s unexpected hit early this year, and has since become a radio staple.
“It’s the song of the summer so it’s a big coup for us,” Miller said.
For more information, go to aframbaltimore.com.
