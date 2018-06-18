Baltimore AFRAM music lineup includes 'Boo'd Up' singer Ella Mai, Jacquees, Dru Hill and more

Returning to its two-day format this year, the AFRAM Festival announced its music lineup on Monday, including British R&B singer Ella Mai.

Mai, best known for the song “Boo’d Up,” and Cash Money Records singer/rapper Jacquees will perform at Druid Hill Park for the free festival on Aug. 11, while Baltimore group Dru Hill and gospel singer VaShawn Mitchell are scheduled to perform Aug. 12, said Tonya Miller, senior director of public affairs for Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Miller said other local artists will perform, though no one has been confirmed yet, she said. There may be “another surprise” in terms of a national artist, Miller said, but added that details were still being worked out.

On Friday, Miller told The Baltimore Sun the festival would return to two days this year after last year’s event was scaled down to one.

These are the top upcoming Baltimore-area concerts. For additional concerts, see baltimoresun.com/events. For more music coverage, check out Midnight Sun.

Currently the No. 6 song in the country, according to Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, Mai’s “Boo’d Up” was released on a 2017 EP titled “Ready.” The breezy song — which sounds more indebted to ’90s R&B than the genre’s current sound — became the project’s unexpected hit early this year, and has since become a radio staple.

“It’s the song of the summer so it’s a big coup for us,” Miller said.

For more information, go to aframbaltimore.com.

CAPTION Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. Rapper Kendrick Lamar wrapped up a Pulitzer Prize win — and made history in the process. Lamar's "DAMN." is the first nonclassical or jazz work to win the award, which comes with a $15,000 cash prize. CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews