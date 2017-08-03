At Baltimore bars, tiki cocktails get a craft makeover

Until recently, tiki-cocktail culture — which began on the West Coast in the 1930s as nuanced and complex rum-based drinks — seemed redefined by sugary, plastic-bottle mixes of pre-blended Mai Tais and blue-hued hurricanes.

“When I first started bartending, someone asked, ‘What’s in a Mai Tai? What’s in a Rum Runner?’ ” recalled Nick Ramey, beverage director for local restaurant group Southern Boys Concepts. “Another bartender was like, “I don’t know, just make it fruity and sweet, and nobody will know the difference.’ That’s sort of the reputation tiki had for a long time.”

These days, Baltimore bartenders are reclaiming tiki’s original intentions — balancing sweet, tart, spice and herbal notes by intricately layering the flavors together — while adding the nuances that have become synonymous with the modern craft-cocktail movement. They’re using small-batch spirits, house-made juices and dynamic liqueurs to change preconceived notions of what’s possible with tiki cocktails.

“You have people paying more attention to the ingredients that [go] into their cocktails, and particularly finding out that fresh ingredients made a better-tasting cocktail,” said Andrew Faulkner, vice president of the American Distilling Institute, a trade organization for craft distillers. “What was underappreciated for years and years was how intricate the recipes for exotic cocktails in the tiki culture were.”

Look no further than the piña colada, whose origins can be traced to Puerto Rico in the 1950s. The true cocktail has only white rum, coconut cream, heavy cream and fresh pineapple juice. But as time passed, Americans aimed to recreate these vacation treats at home with little assembly, Faulkner said, and soon enough, pre-mixed versions with high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors became widely available at liquor stores around the country.

There’s a huge difference in taste and quality between the original and “bastardized” versions, said Sugarvale bartender Andrew Dissen.

“If you make a real piña colada the correct way, it’s absolutely delicious,” Dissen said.

Sales for craft rum are on the rise nationwide, Faulkner said, a trend that should continue as interest in tiki-inspired cocktails continues to revive. The imaginative minds pushing craft cocktails forward will continue to bend and stretch the genre in different ways — with rum and without it — but what will remain is the style’s ability to instantly transport the imbiber, he said.

Much of the appeal “is about the adventure, the presentation of the cocktail that makes you feel like you’re drinking something exotic and exciting,” Faulkner said.

We asked some Baltimore bars about their reinventions of tiki cocktails. Whether it’s the taste or the presentation, each drink reinterprets tiki with its own flair.

Gunther & Co.

3650 Toone St., Brewers Hill

443-869-6874, eatatgunther.com

Open: 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30-12:30 a.m. Friday; 11-12:30 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Nancy Hart wanted the patio of her Brewers Hill restaurant, Gunther & Co., to feel like its own entity, with an attitude that distinctly contrasted with the high ceilings and stainless steel of the main restaurant.

“We’re serious inside — we have the draft cocktails, lots of serious spirits. We said, ‘OK, let’s switch gears outside. ’” Hart said. “A plastic monkey and a paper umbrella [garnish], it kind of just lightens the mood.”

While Gunther’s tiki drink accouterments reflect the levity of the patio, the bar program maintains the craft-cocktail approach — high-quality spirits, house-made elements — the restaurant has become known for since debuting last May.

The Death of a Bachelor ($12) is Gunther’s take on the Zombie, a tiki classic created by trailblazer Donn Beach. While the original is usually made by blending multiple rums, Gunther’s combines Pyrat rum with Pando Fino sherry and almond-flavored orgeat syrup. Like a Zombie, the cocktail uses the sweet syrup Falernum to brighten the citrus notes, but in a modern twist, Gunther adds a bitter, herbal element with a splash of Jagermeister.

“You’re getting a lot of depth of flavors, and you don’t need to add a lot of sugar,” Hart said. “You want the sweetness to be balanced with the sour element. … Tiki lends itself very well to updating classics.”

This summer was the first full season for the tiki cocktail menu, and Hart hopes to continue serving the drinks through November on the patio with the help of outdoor heaters.

“I think tiki is here to stay on our patio. They work so well together,” Hart said. “I’m hoping to get Baltimore into the scene like D.C., where people put their sweaters on and sit outside at their favorite restaurants.”

The Death of a Bachelor

1 ounce Pyrat rum

3/4 ounce Pando Fino sherry

½ ounce Jagermeister

½ ounce Velvet Falernum

1 ounce orgeat syrup

½ ounce fresh lime Juice

½ ounce fresh lemon Juice

Measure all ingredients into a shaker tin, add ice and shake. Strain into a tall tiki glass filled with ice. Garnish with an umbrella and orange slice.

Birroteca

1520 Clipper Road, Jones Falls Area

443-708-1934, bmorebirroteca.com

Open: 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Nick Ramey typically avoids repeating entries, year to year, on his cocktail menus. But the beverage director for Birroteca, Encantada and other local eateries recognizes a hit when he has one.

“The Golden Mule — it sold so well last year, and it was a huge staff favorite,” Ramey said.

The cocktail’s success led to Birroteca’s first full tiki menu, which debuted this summer and also includes options like the passionfruit-foam-topped Nuevo-rita and the Weekend Getaway, which blends aged rum with coconut-hibiscus rum.

But Birroteca’s best entry-point for the tiki-curious is the Golden Mule, he said, because of the balance it achieves, in spite of bold-flavored ingredients like the peppery St. George Spirits Green Chile vodka and ginger beer. Where others update well-worn tiki recipes, Ramey “tend[s] to take classic cocktails and put tiki spins on them,” he said.

The Golden Mule ($11) is his take on a Moscow Mule, with Ramey infusing tiki-associated tastes through bright flavors like pineapple and lime juice, along with Falernum syrup, a hallmark of tiki cocktails. The cucumber juice isn’t a flavor seen in early tiki cocktails but is rather Ramey’s way of bringing the style up to date.