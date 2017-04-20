Bill O'Reilly's Royal Farms Arena show still on after firing from Fox News

Despite his highly publicized firing this week, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is still scheduled to appear at the Royal Farms Arena on Sept. 22. The venue declined to comment, via a spokeswoman, but confirmed no changes had been made to the schedule.

On Wednesday, Fox News — the cable news channel O’Reilly helped popularize as host of “The O’Reilly Factor” — fired O’Reilly after an investigation by The New York Times into sexual harassment allegations against the host led to controversy and sponsors pulling advertisements from his program.

O’Reilly will be in Baltimore alongside comedianDennis Miller and Fox News host Jesse Watters for O’Reilly’s “The Spin Stops Here” tour. Tickets ($65-$125) went on sale earlier this month.

Edith Miller, president of the Maryland National Organization for Women, said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun earlier this month that she hoped “Fox News will have removed his show from the airwaves” by the time of the Royal Farms Arena event.

