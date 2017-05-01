Afrojack, Lil Uzi Vert to perform at Baltimore's Moonrise Festival

Electronic dance music stars like Afrojack and Excision, along with hip-hop acts Lil Uzi Vert and Run the Jewels, will perform at Moonrise Festival in August, the Baltimore-based festival announced.

Entering its fourth year, Moonrise has become the city’s premier EDM-focused music event. Last year’s festival — headlined by Bassnectar and the Chainsmokers — attracted 70,000 attendees to Pimlico Race Course, according to a festival news release. Like this year’s lineup, previous festivals have featured up-and-coming rap artists as well.

Other notable artists scheduled to perform at this year’s Moonrise, scheduled for Aug. 12-13, include Big Gigantic, Porter Robinson, Carnage, Zed’s Dead, Flux Pavilion and Gramatik. For the full list of the “Phase 1” announcement, click here. A second group of performers is still to be announced.

The event is scheduled to take place 11 a.m.-11 p.m. each day at Pimlico; there will be no on-site camping. Two-day general admission tickets are currently $159.50, and prices will increase closer to the event.

To buy tickets or for additional pricing information, click here. There is no age restriction to attend.

