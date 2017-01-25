Taste testing Maryland whiskeys (and they're not all rye)

Whiskey is deeply rooted in the history of Maryland, which trailed only Kentucky and Pennsylvania in the spirit's production post-Civil War. But after Prohibition, Maryland whiskey fell out of favor, and appeared destined to remain in the past tense.

That is now far from the case. A new generation of Maryland liquor companies has set out to make local whiskey a topic relevant today.

Formed in 2015, the Maryland Distillers Guild counts nearly 20 companies as members, and many either have whiskey products (including rye whiskey, the spice-forward version most associated with Maryland) available now or plan to release some in the future. The operations range from a modest, two-person team in the back of a warehouse to Kevin Plank's ambitious plans with Sagamore Spirit.

So, it seemed like a good time to pour some whiskey.

Over the course of two tastings, I — along with two locals, Amy Langrehr (food writer and public relations consultant) and Ryan Detter (freelance writer who has covered food and alcohol for Baltimore City Paper and Baltimore Magazine) — tried whiskeys from six Maryland-based brands to taste what they've been working on, while looking for clues as to where the industry is headed. No mixers, ice cubes or splashes of water — just whiskey, neat.

(While this is a sampling of whiskeys currently available, there are more coming in the future from Seacrets Distilling Co., the Baltimore Whiskey Co. and others.)

As you'll read in this roundtable discussion, which has been edited and condensed, we're confident local whiskey is in good hands.

Old Line Spirits

4201 E. Pratt St., Highlandtown. oldlinespirits.com

American Single-Malt Whiskey (86 proof; $49.99, available at select liquor stores)

While this new company is based in Highlandtown, its flagship product is made with barley from Washington state and is then contract-distilled in Ohio. Owners Mark McLaughlin and Arch Watkins plan to move the production operation to Baltimore this year but decided to launch the whiskey in the meantime.

Ryan Detter: It definitely has some smoky, peat character to it. Good nose. It's bourbon in the front, when you first sip, and then it's more of a Scotch on the end.

Wesley Case: I taste caramel, vanilla. It's not thin; it has some body to it. It serves as a nice introduction to the brand.

Amy Langrehr: There's a little burn at the end. I think I could sip it.

RD: It's unique in the sense that it's kind of like training wheels for someone who might want to get into Scotch. You can taste the peat. I get a little more vanilla in the finish. I like it the more I have of it, which tends to be the case. [laughs]

Sagamore Spirit

101 Dickman St., Suite 500, near Port Covington. sagamorespirit.com

Straight Rye Whiskey (83 proof; $40, available at area liquor stores)

Kevin Plank's Sagamore Spirit debuted its first product, a rye whiskey, in May, and then released a higher-proof Cask Strength version in December. Both products are distilled in Indiana, but the company plans to move the operation to its new Port Covington distillery this year.

WC: My impression is that Sagamore wants its Straight Rye Whiskey to be as accessible to common drinkers as possible. They want it behind every bar.

AL: I like this in a cocktail, but I have not loved sipping this on its own. It's OK.

RD: It's super thin. I just took a bigger swig, and I got a lot more flavor that way. There's not much nose at all.

WC: The finish is pretty clean, but I wouldn't grab for this to drink neat or on the rocks.

Sagamore Sprit: Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey (approximately 112 proof; $73.99, available at area liquor stores)

RD: When you hear "Cask Strength" or "Navy Strength," it's just boozier. But just look at the difference in color between the two. The Cask Strength is darker.

WC: This is much better. There's a kick in the front that's way more present as soon as you taste it. I was impressed by how it smoothed out right after. For as strong as it is, I could see drinking it on the rocks — slowly.

RD: It's got a lot of caramel in the finish. My lips are tingly, for sure. I think the spice of the rye comes out a lot more in the Cask Strength, which is what the overarching character of a rye should be, compared to bourbon.

Louthan Distilling

3005 Montebello Terrace, Beverly Hills. louthandistilling.com

Oak-aged Corn Whiskey (93 proof; $26-$35, available at select liquor stores and 32nd Street Farmers Market in Waverly on Saturdays)

The father-daughter team of Len and Kelsey Louthan opened the first Baltimore City distillery since Prohibition in October 2014 to produce corn whiskey. Their commitment to nearby sourcing means all of their corn comes from just outside Salisbury, and is then mashed, fermented, distilled and aged in a 400-square-foot area of a warehouse near Lauraville.

WC: Louthan is unique out of all of these brands because they don't currently age their whiskey in oak barrels. When I stopped by recently, they had just received some barrels to play around with aging. But for now, they let the whiskey age six to eight weeks in glass jars filled with oak shavings.

RD: Oh, wow. It's one of the most unique flavors I've had in a whiskey.

AL: Smoky! It hits you in the face a little bit. It is not shy. I like that it has a strong flavor but it doesn't really burn.

WC: It could be the boldest of what we've had so far, and that alone makes me like it. It's a little bit sweet at the end, which makes sense since it's corn-based, and the oak comes through strongly.

RD: But not in a tannin-y way. It's clean. It has almost a citrus finish. I think it'd be really interesting to know what a Manhattan tastes like with that.