EDM star Zedd added to Preakness InfieldFest lineup

Electronic dance music artist Zedd will perform at Preakness InfieldFest on May 20, the Stronach Group, owners of the Preakness Stakes, announced on Wednesday.

Zedd joins a lineup, first announced in March, that includes country acts Sam Hunt, LoCash and High Valley. The veteran pop-punk band Good Charlotte, featuring Waldorf natives Benji and Joel Madden, will also perform.

Born Anton Zaslavski, the 27-year-old Russian DJ and producer currently has a rising single called "Stay" with the singer Alessia Cara.

Tickets for InfieldFest are on sale now.

