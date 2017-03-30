WTMD to double size of First Thursday concerts; May lineup announced

The free First Thursday concert series, produced by Towson University public radio station WTMD, will expand this year with double the number of performers and the addition of a second stage, said Scott Mullins, the station’s general manager.

The shows will once again take place at Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.).

The first concert, scheduled for 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. May 4, will feature bands familiar to WTMD’s folk and indie-rock playlists: Good Old War, Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, the Districts and Muddy Magnolias. Two groups from Maryland — Baltimore’s Sun Club and Annapolis’ Pressing Strings — will also perform.

First Thursday will nearly double the size of the concert space, expanding into the park next to the main stage's field. That new section will host the second stage and the new "vendor village," where food and Brewer's Art beer can be purchased.

“We just wanted to make it a comfortable experience for people, and it was just getting too crowded,” Mullins said.

The other concerts will take place June 1, July 6, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7. Full lineups are not yet available, but other artists scheduled for the rest of the season include the Marcus King Band, Margaret Glaspy, the Wild Reeds, Susto, Chicano Batman, Nikki Lane, Hollis Brown and more.

From 2005 to 2013, WTMD held the concert series at Mount Vernon Place near the Washington Monument, but moved it to the larger Canton venue in 2014. Since then, the series has grown in attendance, Mullins said.

Mullins said he’s most excited “to showcase more music to hopefully more people, and continuing to be a part of Baltimore City life.”

Brewer’s Art will remain the exclusive beer vendor, and previous food vendors like Cazbar and Homesylce will return. More food vendors have agreed to participate, Mullins said, but he could not name them because plans were not yet finalized.

Caption Behind the scenes look at "Shabamanetica" -- a Light City art piece Artist Eric Dyer gives a behind the scenes look at his contribution to Light City, a piece called "Shabamanetica." (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) Artist Eric Dyer gives a behind the scenes look at his contribution to Light City, a piece called "Shabamanetica." (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) Caption Who has the best chicken box in Baltimore? Baltimore readers voted for the best chicken box in Baltimore and we talk with the winner and finalist. (Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore readers voted for the best chicken box in Baltimore and we talk with the winner and finalist. (Baltimore Sun video)

First Thursday concerts occur rain or shine. Outside alcohol, coolers and glass containers are not permitted.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog