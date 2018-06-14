World Cup 2018: Baltimore-area soccer bars

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun
Abbey Burger Bistro has two nearby locations — one in Fells Point (normally home to West Ham United fans), the other in Federal Hill (where Arsenal fans hang out), both of which will show the World Cup games. 811 S. Broadway, Fells Point, 410-522-1428; 1041 Marshall St., Federal Hill, 443-453-9698,
abbeyburger.com.
The casual eatery in Little Italy will show World Cup matches, and will offer its happy hour specials during games. 231 S. High St., Little Italy, 410-528-1096,
amiccis.com.
With the World Cup starting on Thursday and running through July 15, local soccer fans will have plenty of viewing options. These Baltimore-area bars, known for attracting feverish futbol fans, are safe bets.
