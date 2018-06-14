World Cup 2018: Baltimore-area soccer bars

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Abbey Burger Bistro has two nearby locations — one in Fells Point (normally home to West Ham United fans), the other in Federal Hill (where Arsenal fans hang out), both of which will show the World Cup games. 811 S. Broadway, Fells Point, 410-522-1428; 1041 Marshall St., Federal Hill, 443-453-9698, abbeyburger.com.