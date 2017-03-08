Sam Hunt, Good Charlotte to headline Preakness InfieldFest 2017

Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt will headline the Preakness InfieldFest music lineup for 2017, the Stronach Group announced Wednesday. Pop-punk band Good Charlotte and country duo Locash will also perform.

The 142nd Preakness, the second race in horseracing's Triple Crown, will take place May 20. InfieldFest tickets are on sale now.

Nashville-based Hunt is known for his country hits like "Leave the Night On" and "House Party." Both Good Charlotte and Locash have local ties: Good Charlotte frontmen Benji and Joel Madden are Waldorf natives, and Locash's Chris Lucas is from Baltimore.

Fetty Wap performing at Preakness Rapper Fetty Wap performed on the main stage during Infield Fest at Pimlico Race Course. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Rapper Fetty Wap performed on the main stage during Infield Fest at Pimlico Race Course. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

This InfieldFest lineup is more country-heavy than in recent years. Last year's headliners were electronic dance music duo the Chainsmokers, rapper Fetty Wap and Towson pop-punk band All Time Low.

Previous year's headliners include: Armin van Buuren and Childish Gambino (2015); Lorde and Nas (2014); Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Pitbull (2013); Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa (2012); Bruno Mars and Train (2011); Zac Brown Band and O.A.R. (2010) and Buckcherry and ZZ Top (2009).

This story will be updated.