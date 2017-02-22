Sagamore Spirit distillery in Port Covington to open in April

The distillery for Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Spirit whiskey company will open to the public in Port Covington on April 21, the company announced Wednesday.

During the weekend of April 21-23, free tours of the distillery, including tastings, will be given from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a Sagamore Spirit news release.

Sagamore Spirit produces a Straight Rye Whiskey and a Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, both of which are already available throughout Maryland, as well as Washington, Kentucky, New York and New Jersey.

Located at 301 E. Cromwell St., Sagamore Spirit’s campus features a 22,000 square-foot distillery building, a 27,000-square-foot processing center and a 120-foot water tower that will hold water — used in the whiskey production process — shipped from Sagamore Farm in Glyndon. The campus plans to open a two-story restaurant and event space as well, the release said.

Plank's Sagamore Development Co. owns a 60-acre property in Port Covington that includes The Baltimore Sun's printing plant. The Sun has a long-term lease for the property.

Sagamore Spirit’s debut product, the 83-proof Straight Rye Whiskey ($40), hit stores in May, and the 112-proof Cask Strength version ($73.99) arrived at the end of last year. Both products have so far been distilled in Indiana and then bottled and labeled in Port Covington, but the distillery's opening means the entire process will begin to take place here.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog