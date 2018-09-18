Entertainment Music & Nightlife Midnight Sun

New fall beers from Maryland breweries

At Maryland breweries, fall means a lot more than pumpkin beers.

Beer drinkers can celebrate the return of cooler weather with a wide range of brews, from light Oktoberfest styles to big-flavored barrel-aged offerings, and plenty in-between. We talked to a dozen local breweries to see which new beers we should cozy up with this autumn.

Wesley Case
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
77°