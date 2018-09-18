New fall beers from Maryland breweries

Courtesy of Key Brewing Co.
This West Coast-style India pale ale is the second collaboration between the Dundalk brewery and Bustin Boards, the custom skateboards company based in Baltimore. The first, Speed Wobbles, was for summer, and Bail Money complements the fall season with its strong pine flavor and berry aroma notes, said Key co-founder Mike McDonald. Key added the IPA to the taproom’s drafts in early September, and cans should be for sale at liquor stores in the region in the next couple of weeks, McDonald said. 6.3 percent ABV.
Courtesy of Reckless Ale Works
Ryan Yeardon, head brewer for the Columbia brewery Reckless Ale Works, excels in producing lagers — the crisp, easy drinking beer whose popularity has never been in question in the U.S. Reckless released Hinterwaülder — the German word for “hillbilly,” said brewery manager Dave Glover — in mid-September in kegs, and it can be found at city beer bars Max’s Taphouse and Duda’s Tavern, Glover said, along with Frisco’s Taphouse in Columbia. The Reckless team has been sampling it, perhaps too enthusiastically, Glover said with a laugh. “Every time we try it, we’re like, ‘We’ve got to stop because we’re going to go through all of it.’” 5 percent ABV.
At Maryland breweries, fall means a lot more than pumpkin beers.
Beer drinkers can celebrate the return of cooler weather with a wide range of brews, from light Oktoberfest styles to big-flavored barrel-aged offerings, and plenty in-between. We talked to a dozen local breweries to see which new beers we should cozy up with this autumn.
