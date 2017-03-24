Mr. Trash Wheel is getting his own beer, thanks to Peabody Heights Brewery

Local celebrity garbage-picker Mr. Trash Wheel now has his own beer.

The Waterfront Partnership announced the upcoming release of Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale, a session India Pale Ale made by Baltimore’s Peabody Heights Brewery, as a part of its Healthy Harbor initiative. Proceeds from sales will aid efforts to clean up the Inner Harbor, according to a news release.

The beer’s launch will take place on Earth Day, April 22, with a party at Peabody Heights Brewery from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets ($25-$30) include all-you-can-drink beer and a commemorative pint glass. Tickets are on sale here.

The name for the 4.5 percent alcohol beer — which will be sold in six-pack cans and 24-can cases, along with pints at the brewery’s taproom — is a nod to a 5-foot long West African ball python that made its way onto the water wheel three years ago.

Mr. Trash Wheel began collecting trash in the Inner Harbor in May 2014. Since then, it has collected more than 1 million pounds of trash. In December, the Waterfront Partnership debuted a second collector in Canton, named Professor Trash Wheel.

Peabody Heights Brewery is located at 401 E. 30th St. For more information, go to peabodyheightsbrewery.com.

