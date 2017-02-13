Metallica to kick off North American tour in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium

Carjacking becoming a youth 'sport' as numbers climb
Ellen Fishel
Metallica is kicking off its U.S. tour in Baltimore.

Fresh of their Grammys performance with Lady Gaga, Metallica announced their North American tour on Monday -- and its first stop is in Baltimore. 

The heavy metal band's WorldWired 2017 tour will kick off its U.S. leg at M&T Bank Stadium on May 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. (Presale tickets are available starting Tuesday.) 

WorldWired will be Metallica's first full-fledged North American tour since 2009, and comes after the release of the band's 10th studio album, "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct," in November.

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will also perform at the M&T Bank Staduim show.

