Metallica to kick off North American tour in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium

Fresh of their Grammys performance with Lady Gaga, Metallica announced their North American tour on Monday -- and its first stop is in Baltimore.

The heavy metal band's WorldWired 2017 tour will kick off its U.S. leg at M&T Bank Stadium on May 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. (Presale tickets are available starting Tuesday.)

WorldWired will be Metallica's first full-fledged North American tour since 2009, and comes after the release of the band's 10th studio album, "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct," in November.

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will also perform at the M&T Bank Staduim show.

