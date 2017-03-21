Maryland coffee roasters and alcohol producers join forces for booze-coffee combos

Like a double shot of the finest espresso, the marriage of coffee and alcohol is strong — perhaps stronger than ever.

For decades, imbibers have poured whiskey in hot coffee, created cocktails with coffee-flavored liqueur like Kahlua and sought dark beers infused with the flavor.

Coffee’s balance of bitter and sweet naturally lends itself to alcohol, said John Stanton, professor of food marketing at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Both also have incredibly popular followings, he said, so it’s no surprise they’ve found such harmony together.

“It’s not like they’re putting coffee in something that very few people like, and [coffee] is a flavor that is associated with consumers,” Stanton said. “It’s a logical extension.”

Recently in Baltimore, these increasingly intricate worlds have grown more sophisticated and experimental. In pursuit of new ways to enjoy coffee and alcohol together, local brewers and a distillery have collaborated with nearby coffee roasters, and the small-batch, handcrafted results are finding audiences throughout the city and beyond.

We spoke with these Maryland companies about how they came together, their inspiration and what makes these flavor combinations work so well.

Oliver Brewing Co. & Ceremony Coffee Roasters Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Creator/Destroyer is a nut-brown ale and a collaboration between Baltimore's Oliver Brewing Co. and Annapolis' Ceremony Coffee Roasters. Creator/Destroyer is a nut-brown ale and a collaboration between Baltimore's Oliver Brewing Co. and Annapolis' Ceremony Coffee Roasters. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Oliver Brewing Co. and Ceremony Coffee Roasters

When it came to Creator/Destroyer, Oliver Brewing Co.’s nut-brown ale with Annapolis’ Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Justin Dvorkin knew exactly what he wanted to avoid.

“There’s a couple of other [beers] that go a little too far down the Frappuccino road,” Oliver’s co-owner said. “We like to make sure our beers taste like beers first.”

Oliver, which is based in Orchard Ridge, and Ceremony connected through Sheila Tarasiuk, a Ceremony manager who previously worked with the beer company when she owned the Annapolis restaurant Punk’s Backyard Grill. After meeting Ceremony’s team, Dvorkin knew it was a compatible match.

“I’ve never met a company more passionate about their product. … I said, ‘OK, these guys just don’t want to make a fly-by-night, random product here. They want this thing to be dialed in and amazing,’” Dvorkin said. “Their mindset is very similar to a craft brewer’s mindset, that everything is for the quality of the product.”

The 6 percent alcohol beer uses Ceremony’s Destroyer espresso blend, which bolsters the final product’s caramel and malt notes. Ceremony’s staff spent days teaching Oliver’s brewers how to properly cold brew, an increasingly popular method that results in a more rounded flavor. Steeped for 12 hours, the cold-brew coffee was then added to the beer’s brewing process.

The cold-brew led to “more of a subtle, ingrained flavor profile,” Dvorkin said. Oliver was so happy with the final product, which debuted about a year ago, it added the once seasonal Creator/Destroyer to its year-round portfolio. (It also led to more work together, including the seasonal Burn the Candle, a Nitro-coffee oatmeal stout using Ceremony’s Mass Appeal espresso roast and Oliver’s Bishop’s Breakfast beer.)

For Ceremony, it was exciting to try something new like a brown ale, said Ronnie Haas, Ceremony’s director of wholesale.

“Everyone’s done a dark beer and a dark coffee together, and it’s not very exciting,” Haas said. With Creator/Destroyer, “you’re getting a balanced ale with coffee in there that’s not dominating, and it’s not too much in the background. It’s a bad-ass name, and it’s a beer that backs up the name.”

Creator/Destroyer is available in cans at local stores, and on draft at Pratt Street Ale House, Five & Dime Ale House and other select bars. oliverbrewingco.com; ceremonycoffee.com.

Louthan Distilling & Zeke's Coffee Liqueur Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Louthan Distilling & Zeke's Coffee, both located in the same Baltimore warehouse, collaborated on a coffee liqueur that can be purchased at the 32nd Street Farmers' Market. Louthan Distilling & Zeke's Coffee, both located in the same Baltimore warehouse, collaborated on a coffee liqueur that can be purchased at the 32nd Street Farmers' Market. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Louthan Distilling and Zeke’s Coffee

Sometimes, a collaboration is simply a result of proximity.

That’s the case with Louthan Distilling and Zeke’s Coffee Liqueur, the new product from the two Baltimore companies that share a warehouse in the Beverly Hills neighborhood.

A couple years ago, the father-daughter team of Len and Kelsey Louthan tried to infuse their corn whiskey with coffee. The results weren’t ready for the public.

“I guess to be generous, we were on a learning curve,” said Len Louthan. “There’s a lot of failures on the way to making something good.”

Enter Whitney Weber, an equipment manager at Zeke’s who began tinkering with Louthan’s recipe. First, he tried adding hot-brewed coffee to the production, but the flavor turned sour. Weber’s eventual solution was to add ground coffee straight into the whiskey, and then run it through a filter to remove the coffee sediment .

The trial-and-error process of different volumes of water, whiskey, coffee and simple syrup eventually led to the 80-proof liqueur, which uses Louthan’s white whiskey base and Zeke’s Market Blend, a mixture of Ethiopian and Guatemalan coffees. The latter’s subtle chocolate notes brought a nice balance to the corn whiskey without losing its alcoholic kick, Weber said.

“If you’re getting a liqueur, you want it to have a bite of liquor in it,” Weber said. “You don’t want it to be all coffee tasting. It really wouldn’t be that fun.”

The liqueur is made in small batches and sold accordingly — it’s currently only available on weekends at the 32nd Street Farmers’ Market in 375-milliliter bottles.

But what’s the best way to use the liqueur? It’s the most common question Len Louthan receives. While the initial inspiration was to make a White Russian cocktail (“I’m just a ‘Big Lebowski’ fan, I guess,” said Weber), Louthan said he most often hears about dessert.

“There are people who make drinks and stuff, but more people have said, ‘We just pour it over ice cream, and we love it.’”

For Zeke’s president Thomas Rhodes, who isn’t much of a drinker, the collaboration represents hometown pride.

“My personal gratification is seeing Zeke’s on other quality products in Baltimore,” Rhodes said.

Louthan Distilling and Zeke’s Coffee Liqueur ($24) is sold at the 32nd Street Farmers’ Market in Waverly from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. louthandistilling.com; zekescoffee.com.

Union Craft Brewing & Vent Coffee Roasters Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Union Craft Brewing updated their most recent Pajama Pants oatmeal stout recipe with coffee from Vent Coffee Roasters, the one-woman operation by Baltimore's Sarah Walker. Union Craft Brewing updated their most recent Pajama Pants oatmeal stout recipe with coffee from Vent Coffee Roasters, the one-woman operation by Baltimore's Sarah Walker. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Union Craft Brewing and Vent Coffee Roasters

Hampden’s Union Craft Brewing is no stranger to coffee collaborations. A few years ago, with the help of Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Union debuted two coffee-flavored beers — AM Gold and Pajama Pants.

They were happy with the results, said co-founder and head brewer Kevin Blodger, but when it came to this year’s iterations, the proudly Baltimore company wanted to work with a roaster in the city.