Liam Flynn's Ale House closes in Station North

Liam Flynn's Ale House on North Avenue in Station North has closed, and despite previous intentions to find a new location for the bar, owner Liam Flynn said there are no immediate plans to reopen.

Tuesday was the Station North bar's last day of operation.

Flynn said his focus is on managing O Flynn’s Crab & Cask House, the Irish pub in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood that opened in early May. Flynn said he is strictly the manager of that restaurant, which is owned by Michael Furbish.

“Our mission is still the same — to help revitalize an area,” Flynn said Wednesday, citing similar inspiration for when he opened the Ale House in Station North.

In July, Flynn staved off eviction for the Ale House after he raised $30,000 — the amount owed to his landlords, City Center Inc., at the time — via an online campaign and personal loans. Paying his debt allowed Flynn to keep his restaurant open through the end of the year, but the owner’s plan at the time was to find a new location and landlord.

Flynn said he “looked at a lot of places” for a new Ale House location, but found rents that were too high or properties in poor conditions.

“I don’t really want to rebuild a whole business,” he said.

Flynn, the former manager of the Pint-Size Pub in Mount Vernon, opened the Irish bar in July 2011. The bar became a favorite among those seeking an Irish pub experience, thanks in part to the folk, bluegrass and traditional Irish music acts that played five nights per week.

The Ale House operated as a bar from 2011 to early 2014, with a focus on local beer. In 2014, Flynn added a kitchen that served hen pie, smoked salmon, pulled pork and other items.

