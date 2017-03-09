First postponed, Lionel Richie's Baltimore concert now canceled

Light snow possible Fri.; forecasters eye bigger storm next week
Wesley Case
Postponed Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey concert at Royal Farms Arena has been canceled.

Lionel Richie's Royal Farms Arena concert — first scheduled for March 15 but postponed last month due to the singer's recovery from a knee proceduce — will not be rescheduled. Concert promoter Live Nation announced the cancelation on Thursday.

Refunds are available at point of purchase.

While the Baltimore date has been canceled — along with a St. Paul, Minn., show on March 24, per Live Nation's website — the tour will still take place, according to a Live Nation spokesperson. The schedule can be found here.

Mariah Carey was scheduled to join Richie — who performed at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in December — at the Baltimore show.

Last month, Richie said in a statement "unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour."

