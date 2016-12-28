Charm City Meadworks to move to Preston St., expand, with eye to taproom

The growth of Charm City Meadworks will continue in Johnston Square.

Currently located in a Curtis Bay warehouse space, the local mead distillery — led by owners James Boicourt and Andrew Geffken — will relocate its operation to 407 E. Preston St., overlooking the JFX, next month. Geffken said the company would begin producing its honey-based alcoholic beverages in its new facility by mid-January.

“While [the Curtis Bay location] had been wonderful to get going, things are starting to get a little tight,” said Geffken, 31 of Hyattsville-via-Philadelphia. “We just needed more space to keep up with demand.”

Founded in 2014, Charm City Meadworks began selling its mead — whose core ingredients are honey, yeast and water — at local farmers’ markets, liquor stores and restaurants. In spring 2015, it opened the doors to its Curtis Bay facility to the public.

The relocation to the 6,500-square-foot facility reflects the company’s recent growth, Geffken said.

Last year, Charm City Meadworks produced about 12,000 gallons of mead, Geffken said. This year, the final tally is between 22,000-24,000, he said. If demand warrants it, the company could “easily produce” double that number in the coming year at the new facility, according to Geffken.

Charm City Meadworks produces a range of products including its 12 percent ABV “original dry,” along with flavors like sweet blossom, rosemary, basil lemongrass, elderberry and more. The new operation will allow the company to produce small-batch experiments with different yeasts and honeys, Geffken said.

“We’ll continue to explore what we can do with mead and our dryer, lighter, lower-ABV style,” he said.

Geffken said the plan is to open a taproom in late spring or early summer. Charm City Meadworks, which is open Saturdays and Sundays for four hours each day, will extend its hours after the taproom opens. Geffken expects to be open Friday through Sunday, at least, he said.

Caption Onscreen moments that paved the road to the White House Sun Media Critic David Zurawik looks at 10 media moments that went by so fast in 2016 it was sometimes hard to appreciate their impact. Sun Media Critic David Zurawik looks at 10 media moments that went by so fast in 2016 it was sometimes hard to appreciate their impact. Caption First look at 'A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder' “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” opens at the Hippodrome Theatre on December 27. (Courtesy video) “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” opens at the Hippodrome Theatre on December 27. (Courtesy video)

The hope is to integrate Charm City Meadworks into its new community, Geffken said. He also aims to continue educating local drinkers that mead doesn’t have to be a sweet drink.

“We’re always a destination down here, whereas we’re hoping to become a little bit more a part of an area or a neighborhood the way some of the other brewery taprooms have,” he said.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog