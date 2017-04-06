Amid controversy, Bill O'Reilly announces Baltimore tour date in September

Bill O’Reilly, the popular Fox News host embroiled in controversy over sexual harassment claims, is coming to Baltimore.

Along with comedian Dennis Miller and Fox News contributor Jesse Watters, O’Reilly will discuss the current political climate when “The Spin Stops Here” tour visits Royal Farms Arena on Sept. 22. Tickets ($65-$125) went on sale this morning.

Last weekend, the New York Times published a story on its investigation that found five women had received settlements of about $13 million after claims of sexual harassment and verbal abuse against O'Reilly.

O’Reilly has maintained his innocence, but more than 40 companies have reportedly pulled advertisements from his show. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump defended O’Reilly, telling the New York Times, “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

